Flamengo and Fluminense leave the final of the Carioca Championship open

05/16/2021 at 05:17 CEST

The final of the Carioca Championship is still open. The first Fla-Flu ended with a 1-1 draw and with the feeling that anything can happen in the second game of the final, which will be played next Saturday at the legendary Maracanã stadium.

Flamengo was better, mainly in the first half, but he left his opponent alive, in a clash of maximum rivalry, in which there were nine cards and 41 fouls were indicated. It is a preamble to what can happen in the second leg of this final.

Gabigol opened the scoring by transforming a penalty with a lot of category. It was his 50th goal at the legendary Maracana and his 13th this season in 2021 in 12 games. The São Paulo forward is experiencing a very sweet moment in form, since he is the current scorer of the Copa Libertadores. Next to the midfielder Gerson, who returned to have a portentous performance, is the most decisive footballer of the team of Rogerio Ceni.

This Friday, Tite, finally, included the Mengao striker in a squad of the Seleçao. Gabigol He will be in the qualifying matches for the Qatar World Cup against Ecuador and Paraguay in June and everything indicates that he can play in the Copa América.

Fluminense, which is one of the pleasant surprises in the Libertadores, showed that it is a team prepared for the big events. The incorporation of veteran players has given him much more body. He improved after the break, ended up drawing with a Uruguayan header goal Abel hernandez and it almost did not turn the game around.

The meeting counted the presence of 300 spectators in Maracanã, since the Carioca Federation allowed each of the finalists to bring 150 guests. Even with such a small number of torcedores there were moments of tension in the stands.