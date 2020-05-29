Administrators of Maracanã since April 2019, Flamengo and Fluminense want to go ahead of the management of the stadium and demonstrated this by filing a technical study on the operation of the site in the Civil House of the government of the State of Rio de Janeiro. As the clubs explained, the documents are part of the Maracanã Expression of Interest Procedure (PMI).

“The technical studies, within the scope of the expression of interest procedure (nº 002/2019), were filed at the Civil House, last Wednesday (27), deadline for delivery. The documents for participation in the PMI process Maracanã, related to the operation and management project of the Maracanã Complex, were produced by Clube de Regatas do Flamengo and Fluminense Football Club, which have been running the stadium since April 2019 “, communicated the clubs.

This process was initiated by the state management in search of feasibility studies before the presentation of the stadium’s bidding project, for its operation and management. There is still no set date, but the plan is for the concession to administer the stadium to be valid for 35 years.

Flamengo and Fluminense manage the Maracanã through an Onerous Permission to Use Public Goods, in a contract that was extended until November by the State government in early May.

Since April 2019, clubs have had a joint company to manage the stadium, charging rent per game, paying maintenance costs and monthly transfers to the state government. This year, the final of the Copa Libertadores is scheduled to take place at the stadium, initially scheduled for November 21.

Without receiving events due to social isolation measures, the Maracanã complex has been used to help fight the coronavirus. At the athletics stadium, Célio de Barros, a structure with hundreds of beds was set up.

