A study published by the universities of Texas and Ghent opens a possible way of treating COVID-19 with antibodies from the flames

The search for a effective treatment in front of COVID-19 leads investigators not to rule out no possibility and so a team has found an unusual ally in their work, the antibodies produced by calls.

A study that publishes the Cell magazine signed by researchers from the Texas universities (United States) and Ghent (Belgium) opens a possible avenue for treating SARS-CoV-2 thanks to antibodies from the flames, artiodactyl mammals, to create a new one.

The researchers linked two copies of a special type of antibody produced by the flames to create a new one “that binds tightly” with the spike protein (S) of the coronavirus, which is key for it to penetrate the human cells.

Initial tests “in vitro” indicate that the new antibody blocks viruses that have the Spike protein in their envelope so that they do not infect cells in culture, as explained by University of Texas it’s a statement.

One of the main signatories of the study, Jason McLellan from the University of Texas highlighted that “this is one of the first known antibodies to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 ″, which causes COVID-19.

The team is preparing to perform preclinical studies in animals such as hamsters or non-human primates, with the hope of carrying out tests on humans in the future, with the aim of developing a treatment that will help people soon after virus infection.

Vaccines should be administered one to two months before infection to provide protectionwhereas antibody therapies are effective after administration and can be used to treat someone who is already ill to decrease the disease severityMcLellan explained.

Furthermore, he considered that “it could be especially useful” for vulnerable groups, like older people, who have “a modest response to vaccines, which means that their protection may be incomplete.”

The immune system of camelids like alpaca, by detecting the presence of bacteria and viruses, produce two types of antibodies; one is similar to human antibodies, but the other is much smaller in size.

This second type, called single domain antibodies or nanobodies, can be nebulized and used in an inhaler, which makes them “potentially very interesting as a medicine for a respiratory pathogen, because they can be administered directly to the site of infection,” according to Daniel Wrapp from the University of Texas team.

The team worked with a name flame Winter, four years old and who lives in a farm in belgium along with 130 other llamas and alpacas.

The animal’s participation in the research dates back to 2016, years before the appearance of COVID-19, when the team studied two previous coronaviruses: SARS-CoV-1 and the MERS.

In a process similar to that of humans, who are vaccinated to immunize themselves against a virus, Winter received injections of spike protein stabilized from these coronaviruses for six weeks.

The researchers collected blood samples and isolated the antibodies that bound to each version of Spike and one of them was shown “very promising”For SARS-CoV-1.

On that basis, the team has now designed a new antibody that “shows promise” for treating the current SARS-CoV-2 by linking two copies of the flame antibody that worked against the previous SARS virus.

With information from EFE