15 minutes. The American flags located in institutional buildings and monuments will fly at half-mast “the next three days” as a tribute to those who died due to the coronavirus pandemic in the United States (USA).

“I will lower the flags of all federal buildings and national monuments in half for the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the coronavirus. “This was announced by President Donald Trump in a message posted on his Twitter account.

I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus …. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

In addition, Trump specified that next Monday the flags will be at half mast “in honor” of US Army personnel. “Men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.”

…. On Monday, the flags will be at half-staff in honor of the men and women in our Military who have made the Ultimate Sacrifice for our Nation. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

Figures

The president assured that having the largest number of coronavirus cases in the world is a “badge of honor” for being, in his opinion, the one that performs the most diagnostic tests for the coronavirus.

The Americas, with 2.16 million infections, is the global focus of the COVID-19 pandemic. This Thursday, the region exceeded 5 million global cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, which also reported more than 332,000 deaths worldwide.

According to that count, USA is the most affected country, by overcoming 1.57 million infections and 94,000 deaths. It is followed by Russia (317,554 infections) and Brazil (310,087 cases). Meanwhile Peru, in twelfth place, exceeded this Thursday the 108,000 infected and 3,100 deceased.

For their part, the charts of the World Health Organization (WHO) show that coronavirus still not reaching its global peak. In recent days, the number of new cases has reached record numbers, exceeding 100,000 daily infections for the first time since the start of the pandemic.