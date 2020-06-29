« It is a provocation to Cuban exile, » Ángel De Fana, a former Cuban political prisoner who presides in Miami for the Plantados organization, which provides assistance to political prisoners in Cuba, affirms it emphatically.

The activist refers to the red flag with the image of Ernesto « Che » Guevara, the Argentine guerrilla who led arbitrary executions in Cuba after the Sierra Maestra guerrilla came to power in 1959, which has been waved by several protesters in some protests in Miami against racial inequality and police violence, amid the convulsion caused by the death of George Floyd.

The flag of the executioner of Fidel Castro appeared again on Saturday on one of the bridges that connects downtown with the financial heart of the city, Brickell, during a day of protests that started peacefully and culminated with tear gas released by the Police to disperse protesters, the Miami Herald reported.

« There is no doubt that in Miami, as in any city in the United States, there are communist groups, » De Fana said in telephone statements to the Nuevo Herald on Sunday.

“For those people, Che Guevara is a symbol; no wonder. But for Cubans in exile, Che was a proven assassin whose history contains blood, pain and slavery, ”said De Fana, who was held for more than two decades in the Cuban dungeons.

Social media fuss over the image of Che Guevara in Miami

Che’s image, both on Saturday and in previous days in other places Miami, considered the capital of Cuban exile, did not go unnoticed, but was the object of severe criticism on social networks.

Facebook user Isabella Diller Sabater wrote: « Let them go to Cuba …. they worship Che and they are so happy that they get on a raft to get out of there. »

Netizen Marilliz Bettiol considered the fact « too shameless. »

The construction of Ernesto “Che” Guevara’s iconography and the uses of his memory are controversial. There are those who present the Argentine guerrilla as a martyr fighter for social justice.

However, for those who had to go into exile after the 1959 revolution, Guevara was one of the bearded men who helped establish communism in his homeland.

« We have to say here what is a known truth, which we have always expressed to the world, » declared the guerrilla fighter at the UN General Assembly on December 11, 1964. « Executions, yes, we have shot, shot and We will continue to shoot as long as necessary. «

It is not the first time that Che’s image has caused controversy in South Florida.

In September 2017, Che welcomed passengers at Miami International Airport for a few hours, presenting his image at an exhibition sponsored by the Irish Embassy in the United States.

The poster with the image of the Castro guerrilla was later removed by the terminal authorities « out of respect for the community, » a spokesman for the airport entity said at the time.

Protests in Miami for racial equality

On Saturday afternoon, on the Brickell Bridge, several protesters held a Che Guevara flag and denounced the police brutality against the black community.

Another protester was holding a sheet of cardboard with the communist hammer and sickle symbol painted black. Some protesters on the bridge adopted yoga poses.

While there have been days of unrest, the Miami protests have been highlighted as peaceful.

The one on Saturday was called by Protest Miami and Black Power Resistance, among other groups.

It represented an amalgamation of mostly leftist groups with various demands and some leftist symbols, including activists who called for the abolition of the Immigration Police (ICE) and Venezuelans who oppose the United States’ intervention in Venezuela.

Symbols of communist iconography

Miami has been a kind of mecca for Latin Americans who have fled from communist and socialist regimes, and it responds that images of communist iconography during the protests in Miami have captured attention on social networks.

« Protesters – some displaying controversial political symbols – are outside the ER Graham Building and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office, » a reporter for Miami-based Fox affiliate Channel 7 recently wrote on Twitter, sharing the images.

During the hectic protests two weeks ago, when a group of protesters vandalized the statues of sailors Christopher Columbus and Juan Ponce de León, as a sign of annoyance with the colonial past, the hammer and sickle also appeared on the pedestal of the effigy of the conqueror.

« Today in Miami someone chose to hold a flag with the face of a racist murderer, » wrote user Barbara Rodríguez G. on Twitter on June 19.

For her part, journalist Germania Rodríguez Poleo wrote on Sunday: “It stinks when a Che Guevara flag is raised by ignorant people anywhere, but especially in Miami. So disrespectful to the Cuban community that he built this place as we know it. Not to mention that it is Pride month and these idiots hold a flag with a homophobic murderer, « he said.

