Flag Day: why it is celebrated on June 14 and why it is not a federal holiday



Although it is an important date, it is not a holiday.

Photo: Brett Sayles / Pexels

Like every year, this June 14 is Flag Day in the United States and although it is a date marked on the calendar it is not a holiday.

It was on May 30, 1916 when US President Woodrow Wilson determined that it was important to proclaim a day to commemorate the symbolism and history that frames the country’s flag, which was created on the 14th. June 1777.

Months earlier, the nation’s president, George Washington commissioned a Philadelphia seamstress named Betsy Ross, a Philadelphia seamstress, to create a flag for the nation in the event of a declaration of independence.

“Resolved that the flag of the 13 United States be of 13 stripes, alternating between red and white; that the Union be 13 stars, white on a blue field, representing a new constellation “, was expressed at the meeting of the Continental Congress in Philadelphia at the time of introducing the national flag as” the official American flag. “

As the stars on the flag represent the states of the American Union there are, so far, 27 official versions of the flag; The same stars are being added as the states join the Union.

The current version of the US flag dates from July 4, 1960, after Hawaii became the 50th state; Given this, it now has 50 stars and 13 stripes.

How is Flag Day celebrated in the USA?

At the federal level, Flag Day is not recognized as an official holiday; however, there is a state in the country where it is.

It was on May 7, 1937 when the state of Pennsylvania became the first to recognize Flag Day as an official holiday. Currently, this state continues to be the only one to recognize it.

In New York, the second Sunday in June is recognized as a day off in honor of the celebration of Flag Day.

In practically the whole country, lto date is commemorated by displaying the flag everywhere, that is, in homes, businesses, public buildings and even, there are places where parades are organized as well as some celebrations.

Let’s also remember that Congress wrote a law that was later signed into law by President Harry Truman in 1949 to designate the day. Legislation also requires the president to issue a flag day proclamation each year, which dictates the following:

“Let us recommit ourselves to the principles on which our country was founded. With grateful hearts, let us reflect on the price of freedom and the brave souls who gave their ultimate sacrifice to preserve it. As we raise our flag, as we rise, salute or put our hands on our hearts, let us renew our sacred commitment that we will always remain as ‘one nation under God, indivisible, with freedom and justice for all.’

