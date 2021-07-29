‘Flag Day’ trailer, with Sean Penn and Dylan Penn

MGM has released the official trailer for ‘Flag Day‘, future drama directed by Sean Penn whose protagonists are Penn himself and his daughter in real life, Dylan Penn. Following its recent world premiere at the last Cannes Film Festival, the film will hit select theaters in the United States on August 20.

Jennifer Vogel’s father, John, was the greatest thing for her in life. As a child, Jennifer marveled at her magnetizing energy and her ability to make life feel like a great adventure. It taught him a lot about love and joy, but he also turned out to be the most notorious forger in American history. Based on a true story, Flag Day is an intimate family portrait about a young woman struggling to overcome the rubble of her past while reconciling the inescapable bond between a daughter and her father.

Adaptation of Jennifer Vogel’s memoir, ‘Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life’, with Penn and his daughter the film stars Josh Brolin, Norbert Leo Butz, Dale Dickey, Eddie Marsan, Bailey Noble, Hopper Jack Penn and Katheryn Winnick. The director of ‘Into the Wild’ directs this film from a script by Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth.

William Horberg, Jon Kilik and Fernando Sulichin are producing, with Maximilien Arvelaiz, Lawrence Kopeikin, Thorsten Schumacher, Vincent Maraval, Sidney Kimmel, Allen Liu, Peter Touche, Christelle Conan, Vaishali Mistry and John Wildermuth serving as executive producers.

