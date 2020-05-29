Flamengo released on Thursday an official note in which it defends the partial opening of its CT, the Ninho do Urubu, to conduct training during the coronavirus pandemic. The club says it evaluated the municipal decree on training and understood that the activities are legal, as it would be respecting social isolation measures.

“When analyzing Municipal Decree 47.282 / 2020, including obtaining an external legal opinion, we found that there is no legal prohibition or specific impediment to the operation of a private football training center. Flamengo understands that the activities developed are in compliance with the rules of health security required by the City of Rio de Janeiro, provided for in the aforementioned decree, among others, minimum distance of two meters, minimum contingent of professionals working, use of masks and gel alcohol, etc. “, says the club .

Although without the release of the City Hall of Rio, Flamengo started activities in the Ninho do Urubu field last week, which ended up being released only after a meeting last Sunday. Now, then, he also declares that he expects the collective works to be released soon by the authorities.

“Flamengo says that it will respectfully await the removal of the distance restriction for collective training, with the appropriate care and procedures, by the competent authorities and that it will remain at their disposal to provide any and all necessary clarifications”, he says.

In its note, Flamengo reiterates that it has had coronavirus tests frequently on its employees. “We are exhaustively testing athletes and employees to find out if anyone is infected with the coronavirus, with the adoption of style measures for the positive case, as already reported. In other words, Flamengo is doing more than what is required by the relevant legislation, as a way to protect their employees as much as possible “, he comments.

The club also came out in defense of its doctor, Marcio Tannure, who became the target of an investigation by the Rio de Janeiro State Medical Council (Cremerj), who asked him for explanations about the resumption of activities in Ninho do Urubu.

Cremerj is against carrying out the activities and notified the doctors of the clubs participating in the Carioca Championship, indicating the possibility of canceling the professional registration of those who endorse the teams’ training.

“We inform that the club will assist Dr. Márcio Tannure, head of the Medical Department of Football at Flamengo, in clarifying all questions from Cremerj to resolve any doubts that may exist,” says Flamengo.

