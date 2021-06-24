Fixed the international women’s calendar of national teams until the World Cup’23

06/24/2021 at 12:39 PM CEST

FIFA has just communicated to all its confederations how is the new international calendar of international women’s teams from now until the end of 2023. A calendar that will be marked by the qualifying tournaments of all the confederations except UEFA for the New Zealand World Cup scheduled for the summer of 2023.

Competitions all planned from January 1, 2022 and after a year 2021 where the most important appointment will be the Olympic women’s soccer tournament in Tokyo, scheduled from July 21 to August 6.

The next year 2022 will start with the AFC Women’s Asian Cup scheduled from January 20 to February 6 of the new year. There are two selection dates planned in February and April before reaching the month of July, where the other five continental tournaments will be played, starting with the CAF Women’s African Cup of Nations that will be held from July 2 to 23, 2022 This competition will coincide with the OFC Women’s Nations Cup which will start three days later and end at the end of July (5-31 July).

The same happens with three other national team tournaments. This is the case of the CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina (July 8-30, 2022), the Concacaf Women’s Championship (July 9-24, 2022) and the UEFA Women’s Eurocup.

In the case of the European tournament, FIFA has not changed the dates initially planned and that the initial match is scheduled for July 6 and the final for the last day of that month. This intense year includes three other dates (September, October and November) before the end of 2022.

The year 2023 will start with another break in February, with three exclusive days for all confederations except UEFA. In April there will be another date of selections and a last one in June or July prior to the start of the Women’s World Cup that will run from August 10 to August 20.

FIFA regulations establish three different types of transfers from clubs to national teams. A type one that assumes the assignment from Monday to Tuesday night of the following week. Type two implies Monday through Wednesday night of the following week. There is a third scenario that involves the transfer of the players from Monday to Saturday night of the following week.

And then there is the transfer in the case of the World Cup, the Tokyo Games or the championships of all-female national teams of the confederations. In this case, the clubs must yield to the players from the Monday morning prior to the week prior to the start of the final phase of the corresponding competition. The federation must allow players to leave the camp in the morning on the day after their team’s last match in the tournament.