I write this introduction about 12 hours before watching the movie, the night before of what could perfectly be like Christmas Eve when being cro. And it is that long ago, I do not remember from when, that I did not feel so excited and at the same time excited by the premiere of a movie. Excitement and excitement that I feel practically since I saw the first trailer (and only the first) of the tape is no longer known. So, I face the viewing of the film with very high expectations, always a double-edged sword that can cloud our judgment as soon as we let ourselves be carried away by the “madness of the moment” … it will have fulfilled the ‘Mad Max’ expectations: Fury on the road ‘, without a doubt one of the most anticipated films of the year? The answer, below.

About 14 hours (and a half) later …

First of all … a warning, a tip or a suggestion, as you want to call it: If you are already convinced to go see ‘Mad Max: Fury on the road’, please stop reading. To me, or to anyone. Better than better. Suffice it to say that the trailer, any of the trailers that have been released, are completely honest with what they are going to find. And if you are convinced beforehand, quite possibly, in 95% of cases, you will like it. So it is one of those cases in which reading more than the account can give rise to expectations that seem, I repeat, seem not to be paid.

Easy, all the good things you can read, possibly, are true.

From here only the undecided. The rest, just go see the fucking movie. Or ignore it, so you have something (more) to regret on your deathbed.

It seems … or it doesn’t seem. When it comes to a long-awaited title, there is always a certain tendency towards excess, to adopt absolute, extreme and conflicting positions on how much you love / hate a thing. Either with you or against you. We were able to verify it a few days ago with ‘Avengers: The Age of Ultron’. Because, and this is the reality, we are very overexposed … both for good and for bad. The aforementioned Marvel Studios film has been accused, for the most part, of being “expected”, of being “the same”, of being “as expected”. And that seems to have tipped the balance, a little, towards an appearance of disappointment that, possibly, is relatively unfair to the solvency of a production in the exercise of its duty. Because at the end of the day, better or worse, it is supposed to have fulfilled its promise as it did the first, being us as spectators who perhaps see it differently.

How George Miller keeps his promise, and how his ‘Mad Max: Fury on the Road’ keeps it. The tape is basically what it appears to be: “Expected”, “Same”, “Predictable”. That is, with several significant advantages over Marvel Studios-style productions, such as a largely distorted physicality, his personal “as expected” interpretation or his absolute and shameless freedom. But if anything stands out from the rest of this new installment / follow-up / update (no, it’s not a remake) it’s her freedom to be true to herself. To endow yourself with that point of eccentric and proud freedom to allow yourself the whim of enjoying yourself primarily, take a step forward and not feel like a slave to the expectations or demands of the audience. A film that, without losing sight of its responsibility and obligations as a blockbuster, has its soul, its authenticity. Its integrity to exist outside the box office. Your pride. His holy balls.

Miller maximizes the achievements of ‘Mad Max 2, the warrior of the road’, the authentic, the purest (and best) of the previous three (although some brief flashbacks refer rather to 3), from which he recovers his essence to become the dreamy and respectful version suitable to the technical means of the 21st century, glorifying his honor and legend but without the need to surrender or bow to his creed. The result is, to understand us, a kind of game for and for adults. Like when you played with cro clicks fantasizing to know what craziest things without having smoked anything at all. Miller simply has not imagined it: They have given him more than 100 and a million million dollars so that he does not have to; for him to go into the desert to orchestrate a large, exaggerated, excessive, and crazy 120-minute action scene, something he has apparently done without the supervision of a (responsible) adult. And so (good) has been this overwhelming session of total cinema.

‘Mad Max: Fury on the Road’ is simple, direct, honest, intense, and a bit gross (although not darn wild nor gruesome). It’s simple, straightforward, and honest, an intense, raw action movie captained by two (good) actors, a bunch of pretty girls, a few “desert guys” and many, many “crazy cars” always on the verge of chaos and riot. Always at the foot of the can. An unprejudiced diversion by and for fans who neither tries nor needs to hide from anyone what is raw and bare-chested: A (very good) action movie. Two fast-paced hours to enjoy viscerally, instinctively, like a kid from a basic but forceful demonstration of muscle, as exhausting and at the same time wonderful as a powder can be. And there is nothing better than having a good fuck. Well, yes, take a fuck. Well, ‘Mad Max: Fury on the road’ would become the cinematographic equivalent of a succession of blows.

Thanks George, thanks.

You have earned Valhalla.

We are witnesses.

And tomorrow we will repeat, by the way. Oh yes, what a great day!

Note: 8.5

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex