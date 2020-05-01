Luka Doncic It has had such a meteoric emergence that sometimes it is convenient to stop to appreciate in its proper measure everything it has achieved. Five years may seem like a lot, but it is nothing to determine that a player debuts in the first team of Real Madrid and five years later, is one of the best in the NBA. One Sunday afternoon in a duel against Unicaja Málaga, with the match won for Real Madrid, Pablo Laso gave him entrance and this is what he did, to the delight of the fans.

Five years ago a kid from Slovenia made his pro debutpic.twitter.com/nmPWkTrSTf – Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) April 30, 2020

