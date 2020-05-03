The title of Saints at the 2015 Paulista Championship turns five this Sunday. Through social networks, Peixe celebrated the date, recalling that the team then led by Marcelo Fernandes overcame the Palm Trees on penalties, in a disputed decision at Vila Belmiro.

In the first game, the fans from the city filled Allianz Parque and saw the home team win by 1 to 0, with a goal by Leandro Pereira. In this match, Alviverde was close to expanding on a penalty kick, but Dudu wasted and kept Santos’ title hope.

To seek the reaction in Vila Belmiro, Santos played the second game formed by: Vladimir, Victor Ferraz, Werley (later Gustavo Henrique), David Braz and Chiquinho; Valencia (Leandrinho), Renato and Lucas Lima; Geuvânio, Robinho (Cicinho) and Ricardo Oliveira.

On this same day, 5 years ago, Santos beat Palmeiras in Vila Belmiro and won Paulistão 2015, the 21st state title in our history! 🏆⁣ ⁣ # OnThisDay⁣ pic.twitter.com/pVDDLsX5t3 – Santos Futebol Clube (de 🏡) (@SantosFC) May 3, 2020

On the side of Palmeiras, coach Oswaldo de Oliveira joined the team with: Fernando Prass, Lucas, Victor Ramos, Vitor Hugo and Zé Roberto; Gabriel (Amaral) and Robinho (Cleiton Xavier); Rafael Marques, Valdivia (Jackson) and Dudu; Leandro Pereira.

Over the 90 minutes, Peixe did enough to take the game to penalties. The home team won 2-1, with goals from David Braz and Ricardo Oliveira. Who swung the nets for Palmeiras was right-back Lucas.

In the penalty shootout, goalkeeper Vladimir’s star shone and Santos won their 21st state title, crowning a campaign full of positive balances in numbers of wins, goals scored and conceded.

Today’s #QuarentenaSantista could not be different: 5 years ago, Vladimir shone on penalties and Santos won his 21st state title! .T pic.twitter.com/6AoK3KulrH – Santos Futebol Clube (de 🏡) (@SantosFC) May 3, 2020

Sports Gazette