River-Boca is one of the most important classics in the world. Thousands of people are in love with the Superclassic and have followers from all countries. Beyond what happens on the playing field, what is most admired is the atmosphere, the party in the stands and what the fans do.

On May 14, 2015, a day like today but five years, the limit of everything that was known was exceeded. Folklore was left behind and lived one of the most embarrassing situations in the Cup Liberators.

5 years ago, ‘Panadero’ and the barbarism in the Boca-River for the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores. He threw pepper spray on the rival sleeve and caused the elimination of his team and a penalty for La Bombonera. pic.twitter.com/HThUfcAe9n – Leonardo Torres (@LeoTorres_C) May 14, 2020

River had beaten Boca 1-0 in the first leg and was 45 minutes away from qualifying for the quarterfinals. The memory of the elimination in 2014 was latent and in the previous one a very hostile climate had been createdl. “Boca passes or nobody passes.” “If they shit us again from La Boca, they won’t leave.” These were some of the messages that had gone viral, but the outcome was worse than one imagined.

The match was 0-0, Xeneize could not get close to Barovero’s goal and Millonario controlled the game normally. When the second half started, They poured pepper spray into the tunnel through which the River footballers entered.

An unusual scene was lived there. Injured River players, Rodolfo D’Onofrio entering the field of play, attacks from the stands and the Boca soccer players wanting to play the game without solidarity with his colleagues.

The game ended with a suspension and River qualified for the quarterfinals, but the result was anecdotal. The whole world spoke of the Superclassic and not because of what had happened on the court. Nor did they talk about the atmosphere in the Bombonera or the encouragement of the fans. There was talk of shame.

That May 14, should be a day of learning for Argentine football. Players, leaders and journalists were responsible for an outcome that was avoidable, but that is not surprising because of how it is believed that football should be lived in Argentina. That day one of the blackest chapters in the country was written and unfortunately it seems that we do not learn from everything that happened afterwards.