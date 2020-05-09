A five-year-old boy died in New York on Thursday “from complications related to COVID-19,” Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday, indicating that he is the first child to die in the state as a result of the new coronavirus.

In a press conference, Cuomo added that, so far, 73 cases with similar symptoms have been registered and that the death of other minors is being studied, in case they were also linked to the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Health Department alerted staff and public institutions that a total of 64 children were hospitalized in New York State with an illness that could be related to COVID-19.

Although he described these cases as “rare,” Cuomo noted that evidence is being detected that COVID-19 is causing “serious illness” in children with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and a syndrome similar to “toxic shock.” .

The Health Department explained this week that the children were believed to have a “pediatric multiple inflammatory syndrome,” but later found that they had tested positive for either the coronavirus test or the antibody test.

The governor, in a subsequent message through his Twitter account, clarified that “it is believed” that the complications that led to the death of the minor were caused by COVID-19, and launched an alert to families with children so that they are watchful for possible symptoms of their children.

In this sense, Cuomo pointed out that these children had had a prolonged fever for more than five days, difficulty feeding the babies or rejection of liquid drinks due to their severity.

He also noted severe abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting, as well as skin color change, shortness of breath or very rapid breathing, decreased number of urinations, irritability, confusion and numbness, among other possible symptoms.

The United States reached 1,254,740 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 75,543 deaths on Thursday, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 327,469 confirmed cases and 26,144 deaths. In New York City alone, 19,540 people have died.

