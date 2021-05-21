five victims in just 72 hours

This year 13 women have been murdered in sexist crimes. Of these, four have had their lives taken this week, in addition to the 7-year-old son of one of them and her four-month-old fetus, as she was pregnant.

The most recent case took place this Thursday in Laviana (Asturias), the first of gender violence registered in the Principality in 2021. María Teresa was 48 years old, and in the middle of the morning her ex-partner, 51, he killed her by shooting her with a shotgun.

According to the Asturian newspaper La Nueva España, María Teresa had recently gone to the local Women’s Information Center to request information regarding the divorce. The marriage had just separated. They had a 20-year-old son in common, who was the one who notified the Civil Guard of what happened.

When the medical services arrived at the scene, they could only certify the death of the woman. The husband turned himself in as the perpetrator. The Ministry of Equality confirmed in its report on gender fatalities that there were no previous complaints of sexist violence against the aggressor.

Besides this, since Monday there has been knowledge of three other sexist crimes. This wave of femicides has claimed a total of five victims (four women and one child, although if one takes into account that one of these was four months pregnant the figure rises to six).

The first took place on Monday in Sa Pobla (Mallorca). A 26-year-old man strangled his ex-partner, Warda, a 28-year-old who was four months pregnant, and their 7-year-old son. This minor is the second to die so far this year as a result of machismo. There were two previous complaints of gender violence against men, which was handed over to the National Police.

The other two crimes were registered a few hours later. Both occurred in Catalonia and presented some similarities. The first one that was recorded was that of Creixell (Tarragona). Betty, a 52-year-old woman, died after being shot by her partner, 56, who later committed suicide. This murder could have been detected days after it occurred, since Betty did not come to work on Friday of last week and had not shown signs of life since then. There was no record of previous complaints.

The second case in Catalonia occurred on Tuesday in Corbera de Llobregat (Barcelona). A 42-year-old woman was killed by her partner. This one had stab wounds. The man, 50, committed suicide by hanging himself later. The youngest son they shared, aged 13, was the one who notified the authorities of what happened.

Since 2003, 1,090 women have died at the hands of their partners or ex-partners.