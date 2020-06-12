The Spanish selective continues with the falls after colliding with the resistance of 8,000 points

Technical analysis

VALUES IN A TREND

Pharma Mar nothing against the current and manages to pierce the resistance of 6,195 euros, the last stumbling block before the annual highs that would draw the beginning of the month at 6.35 euros. Mindful that a close above this price level would make us think of a continuation of the increases to the level of 6.80 euros.

Cellnex It maintains a good technical aspect after being able to hold itself in the immediate vicinity of the support of 47 euros. Its main trend is clearly bullish. For the next few days it is very likely that we can end up seeing a continuation of the rises to the annual maximums that it will draw at 53.36 euros.

Mindful that the BBVA It has fallen to the vicinity of the support it presents in the vicinity of 3 euros, levels where it is possible that we will see the return of purchases. For the next few days we believe that we could see an attack again at the level of 3.64 euros, highs this Monday.

Ebro Foods it remains trading on a sideband pending the appearance of a signal of strength that makes us think of a continuation of the increases. We will be very attentive to a closing above 19.86 euros as it would make us think of a continuation of the increases. The key resistance is at 20 euros.

Attentive to the formation of a throw back at the level of 24 euros in Ferrovial. Its technical aspect is good and it seems very likely that we could end up seeing an extension of earnings in the coming weeks. The target of rise is at 28 euros.