As the number of infections and deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 virus increases, scientists from different countries work against the clock to discover the cure for the disease and stop the spread of the pandemic, as well as the social and economic effects which is also causing in the cities.

There are still no treatments that beat the new coronavirus, however, the World Health Organization assured that they are working together with experts to develop them and also vaccines that the vaccine is expected to be ready in at least 18 months, however, some of projects could be ready later this year.

Recently, the Nature website said that 115 vaccines that compete to be effective against Covid-19 are being worked on. This is a count of some vaccines that are working against Covid-19.

Vaccine mRNA-1273 – United States

The company in charge of this project is Moderna and is located in Massachusetts. The trials being conducted are funded by the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the vaccine is not made from the virus that causes Covid-19 disease.

The first test vaccine was given last month and is expected to be delivered in 12-18 months.

BNT162 vaccine – Germany

The companies Pfizer and BionTech are in charge of carrying out this project. According to CNN, the vaccine is in the human testing phase. The media outlet, citing the Wall Street Journal, adds that next week it could start testing in the United States.

Until this Wednesday, according to El País, 112 people had been applied. It is expected that in the next stages it will be applied to people at higher risk for Covid-19.

It is expected, according to the company, that this vaccine will be delivered at the end of 2020 in patients with Covid-19 and there will be millions of doses of it. This will depend on the approval of the authorities in charge of authorizing the development and distribution of vaccines.

While coronavirus treatments, vaccines and therapies are being discovered, authorities are calling on the population to take hygiene measures. THE PRESS / ARCHIVE

ChAdOx1 vaccine – United Kingdom

Scientists at the Jenner Institute at Oxford University in the United Kingdom began testing the vaccine they develop in humans.

This vaccine could be applied for the month of September this year. According to BBC Mundo, this vaccine uses a non-replicating version of an adenovirus, the virus that causes the common cold, as a vector.

Sarah Gilbert, who heads the team of scientists in charge of the vaccine, said she is “80% confident” that the vaccine will work.

INO-4800 vaccine – United States

This vaccine is being investigated and developed in Pennsylvania, United States,

by the Inovio company. This vaccine would be developed so that the cells of the patient that has coronavirus produce the antibodies to fight the infection.

The project is based on the direct injection of DNA through a plasmid (a small genetic structure) so that the patient’s cells produce antibodies to fight the infection, says BBC Mundo.

The company, according to media reports, had participated in studies on Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), one of the coronaviruses that had already affected humanity.

AD5-nCoV Vaccine – China

Testing of this vaccine in humans started more than a month ago in China by the CanSino Biologics company together with the Institute of Biotechnology.

The vaccine works as a vector for a non-replicating version of an adenovirus, the virus that causes the common cold. This vaccine seeks to provoke an immune response to the infection.

Also in China, the LV-SMENP-DC vaccine from the Shenzhen Genoimmune Medical Institute is being tested in humans, an inactivated virus vaccine from the Wuhan Biological Products Institute, subordinate to the China National Pharmaceutical Group, Sinopharm.