A day after the United States Supreme Court strengthened the power of the President Donald Trump government to deport people seeking asylum without allowing them to present their case to a federal judge, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released new rules that tighten the eligibility of asylum seekers to obtain employment authorization.

The final rule Asylum Applications, Interview and Employment Authorization for Applicants, published Friday in the Federal Register, the official government gazette, amends the regulations governing eligibility and the waiting time to request and obtain the Authorization Document of Employment (EAD) based on pending asylum claims.

The change, which takes effect on August 25, will affect tens of thousands of immigrants, both those who request asylum after crossing the border, and those who present affirmative asylum cases and await the long-awaited EAD, which facilitates earn a legal living and obtain a Social Security number.

The measure – one of the five changes in immigration policies that most impact immigrants in 2020 – aims to « prevent foreigners from entering the United States illegally and submit frivolous, fraudulent or undeserving asylum applications in order to obtain a employment authorization document, ”said the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) in a statement.

According to the immigration agency, the EAD regulation, colloquially known as work permits, follows from President Trump’s memorandum on Additional Measures to Improve Border Security and Restore the Integrity of Our Immigration System, signed in April last year.

By implementing the new final rule of a government proposal submitted last November, DHS will tighten the rules in these five areas:

? Increased waiting time for an asylum seeker to apply for a work permit

The government has stipulated that asylum applicants must wait 365 days, instead of 150 days, from the time their application for asylum is received by USCIS or the Department of Justice until they are eligible to apply for the work permit.

In addition, USCIS will have the power to deny the application for employment authorization if an immigrant fails to show up for a required appointment for the EAD award.

? Limits the validity period of the employment authorization

DHS proposes clarifying that the period of validity of the employment authorization is discretionary.

It also establishes that the period of validity of a work permit, whether initial or a renewal, is limited to a maximum of two years. USCIS would establish shorter validity terms for both initial and renewal EADs

? Eliminates the 30 days that USCIS has to award the permit

Asylum seekers in the United States have benefited for 20 years from regulations in immigration law that allow them to receive the EAD within 30 days of filing their asylum application, regardless of whether their legal process has yet has been approved, following the 150-day waiting requirement.

DHS will eliminate the 180-day Asylum Seekers EAD Count (180-day Asylum EAD Clock) instead, denying EAD requests that have not been resolved or are delayed because of the applicants. The agency maintains that the Count is one of the most complex aspects of the EAD award.

DHS enacted a separate regulation last week that overrides the provision that USCIS has 30 days from the date an asylum seeker files Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, to grant or deny said request.

? New exclusions and denials for employment authorization

The rule establishes three revisions to the conditions of eligibility for employment authorization.

It denies work permits to asylum seekers who did not cross the US border through an authorized port of entry, as well as to foreigners who do not submit their asylum application within the first year of their last entry.

Finally, the rule makes foreigners unfit in the case of certain criminal behavior, according to USCIS.

? Automatically invalidates work permit when denial of asylum is final

DHS states that when a USCIS asylum officer denies an immigrant his or her asylum claim, any employment authorization linked to that pending application will be rescinded on the date of denial of asylum, rather than referring the case to the Executive Office Immigration Review Office.

The 328-page regulation is the latest in a long series of measures that make it harder to obtain asylum in the United States.

« The rule will prevent many refugees from obtaining food, support and housing for themselves and their families, » Eleanor Acer, director of refugee protection at Human Rights First, said in statements to the Associated Press. “Asylum seekers and their families are already struggling to survive in the current wait times to obtain work authorization. But this norm will make survival impossible for many. ”

