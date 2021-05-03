Five Unknown Netflix Miniseries That Are Awesome

Scene from the Netflix series ‘Love and Anarchy’

It is very good to be advised by trends, recommendations or the most viewed according to the platform of Netflix, but we are not going to fool ourselves, the true satisfaction is to get out of the ‘mainstream’ and discover great series that few know. Although this has a price, of course, that of not being able to comment on them with the majority. A negligible effort for the audiovisual quality of these miniseries that we recommend below and that, in addition, you only need a few hours to devour them completely. Take aim!

1. ‘Quicksand’

After a shooting in a high school the young Maja Norberg is arrested by the police. He is reportedly charged with murder. This was Netflix’s first Swedish production. A series that hooks from start to finish, disturbing and addictive. Characters that you love and hate at the same time. Nothing is what it seems, or maybe it is.

2. ‘Love and Anarchy’

Sofie is a married consultant with two children and an extremely orderly life. This changes when you are tasked with restructuring a publishing company and your routine begins to unravel. So, he knows about his company informatics, Max and they both start a game of seduction with unpredictable consequences. Its plot, in the eight chapters that this series lasts, is predictable, but its charm and the freshness of its characters will make you stay to see it until the end. Little word.

3.’Manhunt: Unabomber ‘

This mini series with eight episodes is based on real events. And that, inevitably, already makes you want to see it even more. The terrorist nicknamed ‘Unabomber’ sent 16 bombs to different targets by letter, as a protest against modern industrialized society and the destruction of nature. FBI agent Jim Fitzgerald will try to reveal the identity of the murderer through a manifesto written by the criminal and sent to ‘The New York Times’. This will be key to delving into your disturbed mind from the language and expressions you use.

4.’Caliphate ‘(Kalifat)

This series, also composed of 8 chapters, is a dramatic ‘thriller’ about terrorism That leaves you with a bad body, but at the same time makes us reflect on the situation regarding religious fanaticism among adolescents in European countries. And it does so through a story that runs in parallel in Sweden and Syria. In Sweden a police officer will make every effort to stop an imminent ISIS attack. To carry out his investigation, he must confront his superiors, risking his career and his life. At the same time that young Sulle discovers a new world thanks to her student assistant. If you are looking for a funny story, this is not the best choice.

5.‘Believe me’

A balanced mix between great cast and plot. Distressing enough and with a ton of themes to make us pause. ‘Believe me’ tells the true story of a young woman who denounces that she has been raped, but neither her family nor her environment believes her because he is not supposed to be behaving as a victim ‘should behave’.

