Five TSA alerts for travelers starting Memorial Day amid the coronavirus. Airport authorities expect a significant increase in travel during the summer, which will begin this Memorial Day weekend, so they launched suggestions to walkers to avoid complications when boarding the plane.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) indicated that changes in passenger reviews, focused on the prevention of COVID-19.

“The TSA is committed to making prudent changes to our detection processes to limit physical contact and increase physical distance as much as possible,” said Administrator David Pekoske.

1. Boarding passes

Travelers must place their boarding pass (paper or electronic) in the corresponding reader, not hand it over to an officer. After scanning the document they should hold the card in front of the TSA officer to allow them to visually inspect it.

2. Food

Passengers must put their hand food in a clear plastic bag and place it in a container when they pass through the inspection islands, as these products often set off an alarm during the inspection process.

The authority indicates that separating food from the carry-on bag decreases the likelihood that a TSA officer must open the carry-on bag.

TSA Precheck members do not need to remove items from their bags.

3. Prohibited items

The TSA emphasizes prohibited items, such as liquids, gels, or sprays in amounts greater than 3.4 ounces, in handbags (water bottles, shampoo).

However, due to the COVID-19 emergency, TSA is allowing up to a 12-ounce container of liquid disinfectant per passenger, but travelers must remove it from their carry-on bag before going through X-ray screening. Otherwise could be returned for inspection, delaying entry to boarding rooms.

In fact, if the passenger does not separate that item later, they may be forced to throw it away.

4. Social distance

Given the increase in passengers, the TSA implements measures to maintain the social distance between passengers and between them and the review officers.

It is suggested to keep an eye on the announcements about the indications to keep the social distance minimum.

5. Mask

TSA officers wear face protection and authorities encourage travelers to do the same.

However, guards will ask passengers to remove it temporarily during the review process.

Authorities suggest walkers reduce stress at inspection points by placing all the items they carry in inspection trays: belts, wallets, keys, and phones, among others.

Walkers will face various levels of review, including others implemented by airlines according to their own policies, as well as the reduction of circulation spaces, in order to maintain social distance.

“Check with your airline before your trip,” says the TSA, which also encourages passengers to arrive earlier in order to avoid overcrowding at checkpoints. “People traveling in the first months of the pandemic got used to arriving at the security checkpoint shortly before the departure time of their flight. The TSA recommends that travelers no longer do so. ”

