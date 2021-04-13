Five tricks so that clothes always smell clean

Doing laundry is one of the most time-consuming household chores, and when it has just been washed, hung, ironed and folded, The most desirable thing is that the clothes smell clean and that this smell last over time.

To achieve this, you can follow some tricks or recommendations that will make the clothes smell good, avoiding odors that remain attached to fabrics, like the very common musty smell.

Tricks to make clothes smell good

First of all, before putting the clothes in the washing machine, it is advisable to pour a little bicarbonate of soda into the drum, one of the best known and used natural cleansing remedies. This helps eliminate bad odors that clothes may have.

On the other hand, it is very important Follow the indications established on the detergent and fabric softener packaging. Many people make the mistake of adding more product than indicated in order to try to get the fragrance to stay on the clothes. However, an excess of detergent or fabric softener can cause the laundry to not rinse well and, therefore, create bad odors in the clothes.

This also applies when there are stains that are difficult to remove. In this case, you should not add extra stain removers, soaps or detergents, since the soap residues on the clothes produce bad odors.

Another key step pTo get clothes to smell good is drying. Excess humidity in the environment or not hanging the clothes well stretched can cause them to take many hours to dry and, therefore, bad odors to accumulate on the clothes.

In this way, it is recommended to lay everything stretched out, using tweezers. When the outside temperature is very cold or humid, it will be necessary to hang indoors, but always in ventilated areas. It is not advisable to leave the clothes in the laundry basket if they are a little damp and, in addition, You have to hang as the washing machine finishes, without waiting too long.

When ironing, many people put in the ironing water a few drops of cologne so that the steam comes out impregnated with the aroma and the clothes smell, later, to it.

Folding your clothes well and storing them in odor-free, well-ventilated closets is the final step in preventing your clothes from smelling bad. In fact, you can place a mild air freshener inside or spray some air freshener spray type inside the closet so that the clothes are impregnated with the smell.