Five trends in the market to watch the remainder of the year

The accommodative monetary policy of the Federal Reserve has allowed investors to reap gains in these first six months. But things seem to change and we must pay attention to five trends for the next six months, according to Saqib Iqbal Ahmed on Nasdaq.com

Stellar earnings growth and the reopening of the US economy fueled the S&P 500 to all-time highs and a 14% gain in so far this year. But the increase in inflation, the decline in the purchase of bonds by the FED and the forecasts of being on the way to a peak in growth have made investors re-evaluate the current market situation by studying a series of trends that allow give birth to what we could meet until the end of the year.

Economic surprise index

While analysts have pointed to the strength of US economic figures as one of the main drivers of gains in equities, it may be more difficult than future data exceed expectations as the economy returns to growth levels pre-pandemic.

Citigroup’s US Economic Surprise Index, which measures the degree to which data exceeds or falls short of economists’ forecasts, stands at 16.4, compared to its all-time high of 270.8 reached in July of last year.

Earnings growth is also expected to slow after a dramatic rebound in the first quarter, and the earnings growth in the third trimester it is 24.2%, down from 64.0% in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv I / B / E / S data.

Bullish sentiment

Investor optimism about share price behavior over the next six months has moderated in recent weeks, even as markets hit new highs.

According to a survey by the American Association of Individual Investors, around the 40% of respondents believe that actions will advance in the next six months, compared to 56.9% mid April.

“Some analysts consider it to be a potentially positive signal for equities, as excessive bullish versus bearish sentiment may be a sign that the market may be overbought and about to pull back, ”says Ahmed.

Bond yields

Investors are also watching the American dollar, which went up a 2.5% in June against a basket of currencies after an unexpectedly aggressive change by the Fed at the central bank’s monetary policy meeting.

Although the returns of the Treasury bond appear to be languishing after a furious rebound in the first quarter of the year, the gap between the 10-Year Benchmark US Treasury US10YT = TWEB and its German counterpart of the same mandate is close to pre-pandemic levels.

“That adds to the appeal of the dollar over the euro for yield-seeking investors and could support the US currency in the second half of the year,” says Ahmed.

Rate of inflation

One of the most important factors shaping investor prospects for various assets is the inflation and whether the Fed will control it by undoing its easy money policies sooner than expected.

The US equilibrium inflation rates. The difference in the yield of a nominal Treasury security and a Treasury inflation-protected security (TIPS) of the same maturity, have increased as expectations of price increases grow.

Value vs growth stocks

An increase in growth stocks since the beginning of the second quarter has led to a narrower performance gap between these and the so-called value stocks, which rose the most in early 2021 after years of underperformance.

“Concerns about a potentially more aggressive Fed and the failure of US bond yields to follow their dramatic first-quarter rally have helped equities growth and weighed on value in recent weeks,” Ahmed concludes.