Five top-20s will not be in the Evian Championship

Five of the top twenty female players in the world, including Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang will not play the Evian Championship, the fourth ‘major’ of the season.

The reason is the compressed calendar presented by women’s golf this year. The Evian is scheduled for July 22-25, just a few days before the Tokyo Olympics (August 4-7). Shortly after, the British Open will be played, from August 19 to 22.

This Tuesday was the deadline to register for Evian. According to ‘Golfweek’, Kang and Thompson have not complied with this step. Both are two of the four players who will represent the United States at the Games.

Several weeks ago, the Australian Hannah green and the china Shanshan feng They announced that they would not be in France to prepare for the Olympics. In addition, the Japanese Nasa hataoka does not appear in the list of entries.

Yes, the three ‘majors’ champions of this season are in it. Patty tavatanakit (ANA Inspiration), Yuka saso (US Open) and number 1 in the world Nelly korda (PGA) will be among the favorites to victory. Her sister will also aspire to her Jessica and the current champion Jin Young Ko.