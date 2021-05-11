Five tips for Zoom to help you deal with all those meetings

The video calls they are not something new. But many had no need for them. The coronavirus pandemic has made this technological tool become a fundamental pillar of the daily routine of millions of people. Talk to classmates job or with clients, carry out distance classes from teachers to students or simply to contact family and friends. He has even starred in movies and series in the last year. And among the most popular video calling solutions, an expensive winner has been Zoom. So here are some tips for Zoom to help you get the most out of it. Whether you initiate the meetings or if you are a participant.

Zoom It has achieved great popularity as a video calling tool thanks to its ease of use and that you can use it from any device. He even managed to unseat the veteran Skype or to the also long-lived Google Meet. Alone Microsoft Teams has managed to keep up with him at some distance and with the help of his integration into Office. With everything, Zoom It has more than 300 million daily users and is the preferred tool for countries such as the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Russia or Germany.

But let’s get to the important thing. Let’s say you are already a user of Zoom. Either on your PC, Mac, smartphone or tablet. You may use it directly from the web browser. Here are some Zoom tricks to make you more bearable virtual meetings daily.

Precautions Before Joining a Zoom Meeting

The camera and microphone are staples for a Zoom video call. But one carelessness can make a meeting boring become a viral video that thousands of people will see on social networks. Everyone has seen the “I’m not a cat” video and even Zoom had to post a tutorial to avoid things like that. Let’s see what cheats for Zoom will save you from going viral.

To avoid scares or inconveniences, it is best to enter a meeting with the microphone turned off. We will activate it when we need it. In the settings Audio from the Zoom app for Windows and macOS you can activate the option Mute microphone when joining a meeting or similar.

It is convenient to do the same with the camera. It is not going to be that you are not yet ready to go on screen. Since Settings> Video you must activate the option Turn off my video when joining a meeting.

Funds and filters for your meetings

Let’s go to the tricks for Zoom that can improve or worsen your meetings, depending on the context. The filters. They are a lot of fun in a conversation with friends but a disaster if you talk to your boss or a client. If you want use the filters, click the up arrow next to the icon Stop video and select the option Select video filter. The first time you may have to download them by clicking on Studio effects.

In order to disable filters you will have to go to Settings> Background and filters and, in the section Video filters, choose None. You can make this change before a meeting from Setting or during the same from the up arrow next to Stop video, by clicking on Select video filter> None.

There are third-party filters that work separately. Instead of choosing the filter from Zoom, you select a virtual camera with the name of that filter app. You choose the filter in that same application.

Filters are for fun gatherings with friends and family. But the funds are good for everything. Since Settings> Background and filters> Virtual backgrounds You can activate the backgrounds so that you appear alone and, behind, an image or video. Zoom offers some but you can add your own images. You can also choose to blur the background or just not use any background. And if you use green screen, tell Zoom to make the background look more professional.

Don’t forget you have a meeting with this Zoom trick

If you spend the day in virtual meetings, this trick for Zoom won’t do you much good. But if meetings are occasional throughout the day, you don’t want to be late for them. Even if it only consists of open the app and join the meeting.

Zoom can alert you before a meeting to give you time to prepare and be ready in front of the camera when everyone starts the meeting. In principle, in the desktop version of Zoom this option is activated. On Settings> General you will see “Remind me 5 minutes before my next meetings” activated. You can change those 5 minutes for 10 or 15 minutes.

Obviously, to receive the reminder you must have the Zoom app open, even if it is in background.

These Zoom tricks will allow you to get more out of it using only the keyboard

Among the Zoom tricks that will make your day more bearable are the * keyboard shortcuts +. Thanks to them you can activate features or perform actions pressing a few keys instead of moving through the menus and Zoom buttons. These are the keyboard shortcuts that you will use the most. And they will save you from some problem or misunderstanding.

Quick invitations to a meeting: ALT + i or CMD + iMute and unmute your microphone: ALT + A or CMD + Shift + ADeactivating and activating your camera: ALT + V or CMD + Shift + VSilence everyone: ALT + M or CMD + Control + MRecord meetings: ALT + R or CMD + Shift + RPause and resume a recording: ALT + P or CMD + Shift + PShare screen: ALT + Shift + S or CMD + Shift + SPause and resume screen sharing: ALT + T or CMD + Shift + T

Schedule recurring meetings

There are Zoom meetings that happen once. Others, on the other hand, are frequent and recurring. That is, the typical Monday meeting to organize the week’s work or the Friday meeting to see if everything went well. Or, in virtual classes, daily or weekly classes. In short, you can create a meeting that will repeat itself from time to time so that don’t have to create it from scratch over and over again. One of the tricks for Zoom that will save you time.

To do this you will have to be the one who creates the meetings. From the desktop app itself you can activate Recurring meeting after clicking on the icon Schedule. After creating that meeting, the calendar you have chosen will open, for example Google Calendar. There you can configure the repetition rate of the Zoom meeting. If you prefer not to use an external calendar, you can set up recurring meetings from the Zoom website.

