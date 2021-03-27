Five tips for children to fall asleep tonight with the time change

The early morning from this Saturday to Sunday, at 2:00 hours will be 3:00. This is the traditional change to adapt to summer time. From this Sunday, the days will be longer, but in return we will sleep one hour less the first night. If it is difficult for adults, with children it can be quite a challenge.

If children are very young, convincing them to go to bed an hour earlier and generally in summer when there is still light can be a challenge. For this reason, The Sun newspaper collects five tips from Mandy Gurney, founder of the Millpond Children’s Sleep Clinic to convince the little ones to go to bed … and go to sleep.

Set up the scene

“Start thinking about your child’s bedtime an hour before you want him to go to sleep. Sort out the toys and turn off all screens, including phones, tablets, and computersas blue light can interfere with the production of the sleep hormone melatonin. Also dim the lights in your bedroom; this will also help with the production of melatonin, “says Gurney, adding that during this hour, it is also best to avoid giving your child sugary foods and drinks, as these could affect their sleep.

Adjust sleep pattern

The coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns, in addition to blendedness in schools, has led to a revolution for the sleep patterns of children around the world. “If it now takes them an excruciating hour or more to fall asleep, it is important to teach them how to fall asleep in 10-15 minutes again “says Gurney.

“The goal of this technique is gradually change the body clock of children earlier in small increments until they can fall asleep at a more appropriate time, “he explains.

Follow a routine

Mandy Gurney recommends doing the same steps every night. This advice is also extendable for adults. “These steps will set the expectation for your child that bedtime is on the way and they will give you the familiarity and security you need to be calm and relaxed before bed, “says Gurney.

Relaxation is key

There are some tips for children to relax before bed. Mandy Gurney recommends giving your child a warm bath for no more than ten minutes. “Then go straight from the bathroom to the bedroom. To keep the routine focused, it is best not to go back to the living room, as your child can be distracted, “she adds.

Soothing stories and sounds

Mandy Gurney suggests that each night you should end your bedtime routine with a story. “Listen to stories will help your child relax and this will soon become a familiar part of your bedtime routine that your child associates with the end of the day and bedtime, “she says.

“Try to avoid any discussion or talk a lot at this time, as this could overstimulate your child’s brain. After a goodnight hug and kiss, leave the room: they should be asleep about 15 minutes later “, He says.