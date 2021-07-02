Five times that José Sacristán was the protagonist off stage

Actor José Sacristán, in a file image. (Photo: Diego Puerta / GTRES)

With 83 years and more than a hundred films behind him, the actor José Sacristán has been awarded this Friday with the 2021 National Film Award.

The interpreter of La Colmena, with a Goya under his belt for El muerto y ser feliz (2012), has also received a lot of applause outside the stages and screens. Openly on the left, there have been numerous occasions in which he has expressed his political ideas and, more recently, even on the deniers, opinions that have been widely echoed on social networks. These are five of those notorious occasions:

About Miguel Bosé and the deniers

“I am in favor of getting vaccinated and sending all denial stupidity to hell,” said the interpreter in an interview with La Razón in April, after having received his two doses. Asked why he would say to the denier singer Miguel Bosé, he was blunt: “I don’t waste time with imbeciles.” His words were widely applauded on social media. “The fool denier kills,” he stressed in those days in El Hormiguero.

In September 2020, Sacristán already referred to Miguel Bosé and his support for an anti-mask demonstration. “It is stupid like any other, it does not deserve another comment from my point of view. Fools know each other, foolishness is homicidal, “he told Europa Press, as El Periódico reported.

About Juan Carlos I

Much echo also had his affirmations on the emeritus king. “It has been like a vulgar sausage,” he said in December, following the information that emerged about his alleged tax fraud. Months before, he had already referred to his departure to the Arab Emirates in these terms: “It hurts me for …

