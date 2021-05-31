Five-time Grammy winner BJ Thomas dies at 78

The five-time Grammy winner, BJ Thomas, 78, was in stage four of lung cancer and his death, confirmed by his representative, occurred on Saturday at his home in Arlington, Texas.

In March, the interpreter revealed for the first time that he had lung cancer.

“I am very blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs of pop, country and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you,” he said then in a statement.

Throughout his career, Thomas sold 70 million albums worldwide and has eight # 1 hits and 26 Top 10 singles, including “Don’t Worry Baby” and “Hooked on a Feeling.”

“Raindrops Keep Fallin ‘on My Head,” written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, won the Oscar for Best Original Song. The subject was part of the tape ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ (1969), by Paul Newman and Robert Redford.

Sales of the song soared to more than 2 million copies and it has been featured in movies such as ‘Forrest Gump’ and ‘Spider-Man 2’.

The artist fell into substance abuse, which he overcame thanks to his wife Gloria, with whom he was roasted for 53 years and with whom he had 3 daughters. He quit drugs and turned to gospel music as a way of expressing his faith. His 1976 album ‘Home Where I Belong’ won a Grammy and a Dove Award.

Thomas sang the title track of the comedy ‘Growing Pains,’ ‘As Long As We’ve Got Each Other,’ and voiced commercials for companies like Coca-Cola and Pepsi. He also appeared in the movie ‘Jory and Jake’s Corner’ and wrote his autobiography, ‘Home Where I Belong’.