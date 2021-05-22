Five things you should know

Lies about Wi-Fi have seen boom times. I remember that, when this type of Internet connection began to become popular in Spain, it did not take long for detractors who used arguments as varied, as ridiculous, to try to “demonize” a technology that, in reality, has become one of the pillars of our society.

Many of us are clear about what it is, how it works and what it offers, but others still believe in those lies about Wi-Fi that have done so much damage, and that continue to do so much harm today. Therefore, we have decided to shape this article, where we are going to tell you five lies about Wi-Fi that they are still current, and that we have to overcome at once.

As always, we take a simple, clear and direct approach, so that all our readers, even those with less experience, can understand it and take advantage of it. However, if you have any questions after reading it, you can leave it in the comments, and we will be happy to help you solve it. Now yes, we begin.

1.-Lies about Wi-Fi: It is very bad for health, and causes diseases

Incredible as it may seem, there are still many people who still believe this. Today Wi-Fi is so widespread that we could almost say that it is easier to find a place where its waves give us than one where they do not reach us. Do you think I’m exaggerating? Think of all the places where there is Wi-Fi, and add the public areas.

International entities and organizations with indisputable reliability have confirmed that Wi-Fi is totally innocuous, and the explanation they give is simple: its electromagnetic waves have very high wavelengths, and a low energy load. You have nothing to fear.

2.-Lies about Wi-Fi: It is too slow and unreliable

This is another one of the lies about Wi-Fi What else do I keep listening to? in my daily life. Many continue to believe that this technology is terribly slow, unstable and insecure, and that therefore it is better to try to have everything connected by cable.

Let’s see, it is true that a Wi-Fi 4 connection will not be as fast as a wired one if we use an optimal high-speed fiber connection, but this does not mean that such a wireless connection has to be bad. We must not forget, in addition, that the Wi-Fi 5 standard has marked an important leap, and that it offers very high speeds and high stability, as long as we stay in reasonable distances.

Wi-Fi 5 also operates in the 5 GHz band, which means that it is not affected by as much interference as the Wi-Fi 4 standard, which operates in the 2.4 GHz band. In many cases, this type of complaints they come from people who don’t know the limitations of a Wi-Fi network, and that they do not use it correctly, or that they do not have it properly configured.

3.-Lies about Wi-Fi: The router is to blame for everything

Something that, the truth, makes me very funny. Another of the most repeated lies about Wi-Fi today is to say that the router always is to blame for everything. Is the Wi-Fi slow? Blame it on the router. Is the Wi-Fi connection jumping? The router, the router. Wi-Fi not reaching the other end of the house? All the blame is on the router. Have the lentils been burned? Look at the router.

Jokes aside, the router can sometimes be the culprit for a Wi-Fi connection not working well, but this doesn’t have to be the case. If you have doubts about this topic, and want to delve into it, I invite you to review this article that we published not long ago. I am sure it will be of great use to you.

4.-Lies about Wi-Fi: You can use any standard without problem

It is true that, over time, numerous Wi-Fi standards have emerged that have displaced the previous ones, and that very good backward compatibility has been maintained Nonetheless. However, this does not mean that using outdated standards cannot have negative consequences, in fact the opposite is true.

Thus, if we use Wi-Fi 4 and Wi-Fi 5 devices connected to the same wireless network at the same time, nothing will happen, but if we use previous standards, such as Wi-Fi 3, our internet connection performance could sink completely. Today, Wi-Fi 3-limited devices have a near zero utilization rate, but some collectors have Wi-Fi 3-limited devices to their credit, like the iPhone 3G, for example, so it’s good to be clear.

5.-Lies about Wi-Fi: It has a very poor range

It’s not true, at least not in the way it approaches. Wi-Fi has a limited range, this is clear, and it loses performance and stability with distance, but this does not mean that it has a very poor range. The problem with this lie is that we tend to order pears from the elm, to seek the impossible.

To maximize the range of our Wi-Fi connection we must place the router in an optimal position: slightly elevated, free of obstacles and interference, and in as central a position as possible. Obviously, if we place the router surrounded by obstacles, the Wi-Fi connection will have a very limited range, and in any case it will not be able to overcome its own limitations either.

Content offered by AVM FRITZ!