Five things you should know about the new Disney Plus movie

Cruella, the story of the great Disney villain par excellence, is here. What started out as a low-key project has taken on considerable momentum in recent weeks. And it is not a coincidence. From being one of the live actions that Disney plans to produce in the medium term, it has become a challenge.

First of all, it’s about providing a story and context to one of Disney’s most beloved characters. And secondly, create an entire image to highlight its extravagant and unique quality. In view of the promotional material and the progress published in recent days, Cruella could exceed expectations. The villain played by Emma Stone He is not just an attractive and intriguing character, he has an equally amazing universe.

In the pictures, Cruella is much more than a villain. He is a fashion icon, a subversive character who is willing to change the vision of evil in the Disney world.

What can we expect from an evil one willing to conquer the world of fashion and apparently everything in its path. We tell you everything you need to know about the film.

Without dogs, with a lot of evil and in the very heart of London

Although there are not many details about the plot yet, one thing is clear: Emma Stone’s Cruella is a modern reinvention, cynical and with a twisted sense of humor of the quintessential Disney villain. As if that wasn’t enough, it’s also the context story that casts aside the idea that Cruella is just a lunatic.

In the plot that we will see on screen, Estella is an aspiring fashion designer in London in the 1970s. This is an interesting change that places the character in the middle of the revolution of the Punk rock and especially in a historical moment of rupture.

Too much for a character known for his hatred of Dalmatian puppies? It could be, if it weren’t because Estella also represents refined cruelty and extravagant that made the animated Cruella a figure of reference.

As if that weren’t enough, Estella has every intention of facing the Baroness von Hellman, played Emma Thompson. The confrontation between the two seems to be the storyline of the film and what will lead Estella to her final transformation as Cruella.

A luxurious cast full of familiar faces for a villain

Cruella is a production that brings together a solid cast that announces a good story on screen. Oscar winner for La La Land Emma Stone is joined by fellow Oscar winner Emma Thompson. Joel Fry (Yesterday) and Paul Walter Hauser (Da 5 Bloods) join the duo of actresses as the villain’s accomplices.

The cast also includes Emily Beecham (Little Joe), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve) and Mark Strong (the villain of Shazam!).

And behind the camera? ‘Cruella’ in good company

This is an outlandish story that relies almost entirely on your style and visual dynamics. So the choice of Gillespie It couldn’t be more suitable. The director was responsible for the strange, uncomfortable and garish mood of I, Tonya (2017).

Interestingly, the film also told the story of a villain who, like Cruella, is not so much in the end. In the script section is Tony McNamara, one of the architects of the success of The Favorite (2018).

To complete the talent in credits, it is worth noting that Emma Stone herself produces the film. One surprise is the fact that the great Glenn Close, the actress who first played Cruella in a feature film, is also a producer.

Cruella and fashion

If you saw the trailer and were dazzled by Cruella’s wardrobe, you will love this. Responsible for the look and general appearance of the film is Oscar winner Jenny Beavan, who has already won two Oscars for her talent for design.

The first was obtained by A Room with a View (1985), in which Helena Boham Carter became an extraordinary reflection of the time. And the second, for a project that will undoubtedly excite you. Beavan was the creator of the entire costume aesthetic for Mad Max: Fury Road (2015).

For this occasion, the designer seems to have put all the meat on the grill. Trailers showcase leather jackets and skirts, berets, eye-catching chokers, and all sorts of amazing accessories.

As if all that wasn’t enough, there’s a compelling combination of punk and something more eclectic to Cruella’s image. The first and second trailers showed us Cruella when she was still an aspiring designer. Beaven’s hand decided for her outfits in neutral to dark colors, with an obvious contrast in the drama to follow.

Also Emma Thompson enjoys Beavan’s talent. Images have shown the actress wearing mind-bogglingly luxurious outfits, complete with extravagant jewelry, evening gloves, and high-necked coats.

Cruella imposes fashion

In celebration of the future release of the film, the MAC product line created a collection that celebrates the look of the film. The products include a lipstick with a packaging that mimics Cruella’s black and white combination and a white eyeliner.

And to the important thing: when and where will ‘Cruella’ be released?

Cruella, starring Emma Stone, follows the first steps of one of the most infamous and elegant villains in cinema.

Cruella will premiere on May 28, 2021 simultaneously on Disney Plus and movie theaters.

