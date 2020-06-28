To function properly, your Internet connection depends on many factors. This has very important implications, and it is that a simple error can end up significantly affecting the performance, stability and security of our Internet connection.

The first step to enjoy a good experience is know and know how to use our Internet connection and all its key elements, something that for more advanced users may be simple, but for those with less knowledge it can end up being quite complicated.

For this reason we have encouraged ourselves to make this article, in which we want to share with you five things that many people do wrong and that can end up greatly affecting the performance and security of your Internet connection. In addition to seeing each of those errors, we will tell you how you can solve them.

1.-Ignore the reality of your Internet connection

Calm down, it is a very important question and very easy to understand, although at first it seems the opposite. Many users are not aware of the real state of their Internet connection, and this causes them to have excessive expectations, which leads to major disappointments.

The first thing you should be clear about is that if you have a connection with a speed below 30 Mbps And, to top it all, your provider does not guarantee that speed, the use experience you will have will be very poor, even if you use a last generation router. If you have doubts about what Internet connection speed you need, review this article.

Solution

Knowing the limitations and reality of our Internet connection is something that we must always be clear about, since its real possibilities will depend on it, and you will be able to determine Who is guilty that your connection is slow or unstable.

2.-Forget about security

Neglecting the security of our Internet connection is one of the most frequent mistakes and more important. An internet connection that is not properly protected is an easy target for friends of others.

It is easy to think that we do not have to be in the crosshairs of cybercriminals, after all we are only private users, an unattractive target, but the truth is that “Wi-Fi thieves” are a very common evil It doesn’t suck at an unprotected network, and having a weak password is equivalent to leaving the door open.

Solution

Change the password by default of your Wi-Fi, use a long key, with upper and lower case letters, numbers and different characters, and if necessary Hide the name of your Wi-Fi network.

3.-Don’t worry about the state of our connection

It is not necessary to constantly monitor the state of our Internet connection, but it is recommended monitor speed, latency and status on a regular basis in general, to identify possible problems and their origin.

This can also help us identify potential intruderss on our Wi-Fi network, and to take the necessary measures to get rid of them.

Solution

Ideally, we should access the router interface to take a look at the devices that have accessed our network in the last days, and also that we do performance and latency tests, and that we save the values ​​to have reference values.

4.-Wrong settings

The configuration of our Internet connection will determine, to a large extent, the experience of use that we are going to enjoy, and I mean both the configuration at the software and hardware level.

For example, using a 900 Mbps Internet connection with a network card or router that is limited to 100 Mbps Ethernet ports It will prevent us from enjoying the real speed of the connection. It’s a serious mistake, and the same would happen if we limit Wi-Fi settings to saturated channels, or if we don’t use the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands properly.

Solution

Know how to configure and use our Internet connection. For this we must learn some basic notions, and be clear that a connection of more than 100 Mbps must use a Gigabit Ethernet port, that the 5 GHz band and Wi-Fi 5 are faster but have less range, and therefore, Wi-Fi 4 and the 2.4 GHz band are two excellent allies for covering relatively long distances.

5.-Never update the router

Let’s be honest, when we talk about updating equipment, devices and operating systems Neglect is a constant in many users. I will update tomorrow, or next week, or even next month, and in the end time passes and we end up finding a system that is not up to date, and that can end up giving us problems.

Routers they are no exception, and the drivers of certain components, such as network cards, either.

Solution

Check for updates regularly and install them when they are found in a stable and bug-free version. AVM FRITZ! Box routers offer the option to schedule automatic installation of updates.

Content provided by AVM FRITZ!