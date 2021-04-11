Five things we want to see in Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ and its movie

The Black Widow movie is here. After several successive delays and an uncomfortable uncertainty about his arrival in theaters, we have good news. On July 9, 2021, the story of the superheroine of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will reach the cinema and on the Disney Plus platform. But what will the movie tell?

Natasha Romanoff, or Natalia Alianovna Romanova (the character’s real name in the comic) is strong, fearless, with remarkable technical expertise and technological prowess. Created by Stan Lee, Don Rico and Don Heck for Tales Of Suspense 52 from 1964, He is, in fact, one of the most powerful figures in Marvel.

His version in the cinema pays tribute to the original work and takes it to a new dimension. Interpreted by Scarlett Johansson, the character became for a good part of phases two and three the most important woman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So his death was one of the most painful moments of the tremendous Avengers: Endgame. Not only for unexpected, but also for marking the end of a stage in the saga. For the same reason, the announcement of a movie that would tell the story of the superheroine surprised fans.

Especially because the project was announced after Natasha’s tragic death at the cinema.. What could a film tell about a character who brilliantly completed his story arc? As details about the plot emerged and that it would be known as a prequel, the mystery of the plot increased.

For now, nothing is clear about Black Widow. But it is inevitable to go to the comic to analyze what this surprising story could tell in the cinema.

Natasha Romanoff’s mysterious past before ‘The Black Widow’

Natasha’s story in the comic is a reinvention of the classic fairy tale. A descendant of the Russian tsars, she was rescued as a child by a Soviet soldier, who cared for her until she became a woman. Later, she would be recruited as a spy and would have her own plot weight in Marvel. In his transition to the big screen, Black Widow lost some of her autonomy and perhaps independence – at least as it is conceived in the world of comics – in favor of the plot.

Date of high on Disney Plusnow and save thanks to the annual subscription , with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieresalready Star. You will also be able to see the content of Marvel and Star Wars and the great animated films of Pixar.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe , the story is very different. The character had his first appearance in the Iron Man sequel in which he served as a spy within the Stark companies. Still, Black Widow of the movies had the same coldness, intelligence, fearlessness and physical strength of her namesake on paper. The cinematic Natasha, as a character and also as a member of the Avengers team, is a character trained to kill with singular efficiency.

The other Black Widows in the comic

Natasha Romanoff is not the first Black widow from Marvel. The first was Claire voyantand appeared in Mystic Comics # 4 in 1940. Creation of the duo of George Kapitan and artist Harry Sahle, and not related to the next one .

Still, the parallels between the two are obvious: they are assassins and spies who work for specific organizations. Claire could be an interesting background to understand Natasha’s sense of honor and power. Actually, and although in the comic they are not related in any way to the Black Widow movie, it could be a way to provide context to the character’s past. And even its possible origin.

The love life of Natasha Romanoff

Although the Marvel Cinematic Universe hinted that Natasha had an erratic and troubled relationship with Bruce Banner–One of Joss Whedon’s worst plot decisions and totally ignored by the Russo brothers– in the comic things are more complex. In its paper version, the character was forced to marry Alexi Shostakov , a renowned test pilot and a Soviet spy.

The relationship made it possible to understand Natasha’s character and abilities. And although Alexei had to disappear from the scene so that Black widow could begin his training, the marriage was a major turning point. The relationship allowed Natasha to be deepened as an individual character and given her a certain three-dimensionality. Will the same happen on screen?

Actually, Natasha is not a normal woman

In the comic, Natasha receives a dose of a serum very similar to the one she received Steve Rogers during his tough training. So, on paper at least, he ages more slowly and has extraordinary abilities. In fact, in the comic his date of birth, which dates back to 1928, is kept.A way to demonstrate the power of the character and the effects of the treatment he received.

In one way or another, Black Widow is the Russian and female version of Captain America. Something that could explain the close relationship between both characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe .

Black Widow is an expert agent in various forms of fight, attack and murder

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Natasha Romanoff displays her extensive skills on several occasions. We have seen her fight hand to hand, jump, do impossible stunts, shoot with two pistols and strike without hesitation.But in reality, Black Widow is much more dangerous and complicated to understand.

The character was trained to kill in imaginative and twisted ways. The comic emphasizes all of her strength, ability and agility thanks to the Black Widow serum. The combination of both things makes the character have a whole series of abilities of considerable value, still unknown on screen. On paper, Natasha can run at an impossible speed, jump considerable distances, or point both hands in different directions and get it right.

It may seem like a subtle difference but it is not. The Black Widow in the comic is actually a character who has an arsenal of abilities including weapons designed for her. The result is an assassin who could well accomplish all kinds of missions without the help of anyone else. Will we see any of that in the next Marvel movie?

More on this topic