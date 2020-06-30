Today’s television is a source of entertainment. Television programming pales next to the Smart TV streaming offer, but also next to its use for video games. And the combination of a large, high-resolution screen with the console is a source of enjoyment that captures all the graphic details for a more immersive experience.

One of the most sought after goals is to get as much realism as possible. “The color gamut that the television can offer you is highly valued. The more color gamut it offers you, the more realistic it will feel. You will not have the feeling of looking at a screen, but almost of looking out of a window,” he says. David Alonso, director of ESNE’s Degree in Video Game Design and Development. Samsung’s QLED TVs reproduce 100% color volume, in fact, they are the only ones on the market, according to VDE (Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker) certification. This allows to capture as faithfully as possible the entire range of shades with which the video game has been created.

This is one of the aspects that we have to take into account when choosing a television for video games, but there are more.

Latency: the last second dribble

There is a short time lapse between the signal emitted by the console and its reception and processing by the screen. This is latency, one of the key factors in any video game. Álex Alguacil, a professional Pro Evolution Soccer player since 2018, shares an anecdote to illustrate the importance of this factor. He had been with the same screen for several years and the same thought always came to him: if it does not break, why change it? “Until I changed it and, of course, I noticed the difference. For example, before I could not rush so much to make the dribble at the last moment, “reveals

For Sheriff, the latency of the screen is a factor that makes the difference. “You can rush to the max in some ways that would otherwise be impossible. It has happened to me. I thought that some dribbles I did not do because they just did not come out, but when I changed the monitor I saw that I had much more reaction time ”.

Modern televisions offer lower and lower latency. For the average video game user, these times should be below 30 milliseconds. Displays that drop below 20 milliseconds allow for an ideal experience. In its QLED televisions, Samsung has adapted its technology for gaming, so that the latency reaches 9.8 milliseconds.

Refresh rate

This is an equally important concept. Sometimes it is confused with latency, but they are two different parameters. The refresh rate measures the time it takes for the pixels to change to form another image on the screen. Alonso, from ESNE, explains it this way: “Latency comes from the ability of the screen to receive information from the PC or the console, that is, how often can a request process. While the refresh rate is how long it takes to reflect a request on the screen. “

An image refresh rate of 60 Hz is suitable for video games, although there is another important aspect. It is necessary to synchronize the content generated by the console’s graphic card with the screen, so that it is broadcast smoothly. In this sense, Samsung has been one of the first manufacturers to incorporate AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology, to avoid tearing (that the image appears cut in half) and stuttering (small freezes of the frames).

In addition, QLED displays reach 120 Hz with 4K resolution, while automatically activating the Game Mode function, which optimizes latency and refresh rate.

HDR

HDR (High Dynamic Range) technology is also highly valued. “That there is a very marked distance between the different shades of colors is essential,” says Alonso. “HDR technology is key here as it ensures that there is a lot of contrast difference and ensures that the color of one pixel does not contaminate the other,” he adds. To do this, QLED televisions have the Dynamic Black Equalizer function, which allows obtaining more defined objects in dark scenes, maintaining a vivid contrast with maximum clarity.

In addition, QLED panels have technology that guarantees pixel quality. They are the first certified as free of the burn-in effect or screen burn. This occurs in certain organic panels and consists of the discoloration of some pixels due to the permanence of the same image on the screen for a long time. For example, in a long game against FIFA, the marker pixels are fixed until the match ends. Samsung technology prevents that area of ​​the screen from wearing out and ending up affecting sharpness.

Resolution

This is one of the characteristics that we always look at when choosing a television, whatever its purpose. In the case of gaming, higher image quality allows us to better appreciate the details of video games, some of which have exceptional graphics, carved with the work of dozens of specialists in graphic arts. “That you have the capacity to have a lot of resolution is relevant. The more resolution you have, the smaller the pixel is and it is necessary for you to get that feeling of looking out the window, ”says Alonso.

In the case of Sheriff, he especially appreciates the resolution “for the user’s enjoyment, in adventure video games, such as an Assassin’s Creed or an Uncharted”. Today, the highest resolution is 8K, which generates a little more than 33 million pixels than the 8 million that 4K offers. Samsung has among its QLED TV line with televisions of both resolutions.

Added to this is the Multi View functionality of QLED televisions, which allows you to divide the screen in two to follow streamers while still playing at the same time. In this way, a user can start to watch a broadcast of their favorite streamer by playing Call of Duty and start their own game. This way you can compare your movements or follow a tutorial more easily.

Sound

To complete the immersive experience you are looking for, the sound has to go with it. “If you are going to play a shooter the sound is vital. So many people end up playing with helmets, because it is the most immersive way to get into the game, “says Alguacil. Although here is always the discomfort that helmets bring. Hence the interest in surround sound equipment. For this purpose, QLED televisions have the Object Tracking Sound (OTS) function, which displays immersive 3D sound. The technology is capable of analyzing the signals emitted by the screen and making the audio follow each movement of the action, while the speakers vary the volume to achieve a realistic experience.

Choose the most suitable TV with the Samsung comparator

When choosing a television set, it is worth looking at several aspects that you often have to look for amid the specifications of each model. To facilitate the task, Samsung has a television comparator that allows you to filter the offer by characteristics.

The comparator gives the user the option to search for models only from 2020 or older, as well as to choose the screen size, from 43 inches to over 85 inches. It is also possible to choose the type of screen, for example QLED, or the resolution, from HD to 8K. In addition, you can define the technologies that we want the television to include, such as HDR, Smart TV or 4K and 8K with Artificial Intelligence.