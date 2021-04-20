Five things the pandemic has revealed about well-being

By: Kateryn Ferreira MPH and Dra. Denise Nuñez April 19, 2021

Every year on the seventh day of the month of April is celebrated the “World Health Day”. This celebration aims to raise awareness of several specific health issues that are of concern to the World Health Organization. Over the past 50 years, major issues such as mental health, maternal and child care and climate change have been brought to light. The celebration is marked by activities that take this day as an opportunity to focus global attention on these important aspects.

This celebration highlights the objectives necessary to improve global health, among them are reducing poverty, eradicating discrimination based on age, race and gender, improving access to education and finally improving food security. The pandemic has increased the difficulties facing our community, so it is important to join forces.

We must ensure that all people can access quality health services based on their needs and values ​​within their communities. Now more than ever we are more aware of our needs and what it means to be healthy.

What the pandemic has revealed

Health is more than your body or physical health Health and equity are indisputably linked Comorbidities should not be ruled out Human contact is essential to our well-being We are resistant creatures

Being healthy means being well physically, mentally and emotionally. We share the following tips to live a healthier life.

Maintain a healthy diet Exercise Get tested for coronavirus. Get vaccinated against COVID Talk to someone you trust if you feel bad or need help Visit your doctor regularly

Stay healthy, you and yours. Remember to visit your trusted doctor, early detection can save lives.

For more information about the vaccination centers closest to your community, you can visit the following website: https://vaccinefinder.nyc.gov/.

-Kateryn Ferreira MPH and Dra. Denise Nuñez belong to the Fundación Niño de la Caridad