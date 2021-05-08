Five things cats hate about humans

Although it is more than proven that common places such as cats are surly and unfriendly animals are false, it is true that they are more independent pets than dogs, and also, they have a certain animosity towards certain human behaviors. These are the things that irritate cats the most, as collected Animal Expert.

Water, just to drink

Cats, as a rule (there are exceptions such as Bengalis, who love to swim), they detest water beyond drinking. Bathing a cat or simply wetting it or splashing it is an ordeal for it … and it can be so for the owner who dares to do so.

Strong smells

Although not as much as dogs, cats have a very sensitive nose and can be bothered by our use of strong odors such as air fresheners, colognes, deodorants or some aromas from the kitchen. Citrus fruits, garlic and smoke in particular are very unpleasant for them.

No shrill noises

Their hearing is more developed than smell, so loud or strident noises are an ordeal for them. The volume of the music, the screams or the scandals they will generally make you feel bad.

Obsession for cleanliness

Cats have a well-deserved reputation for being very clean animals. So if its human companion is not, the animal will be irritated. Especially if it is your sandbox, where they do their physiological needs. They like to always keep it clean and in perfect condition.

Enough kisses and hugs

There are always exceptions, but as a general rule cats are not very fond of extreme physical contact, be it con caresses, kisses or hugs. At least not when they don’t want to. Cats do not need physical contact to show their love. They only let themselves be touched when they want to and when they are tired, they will not hesitate to pull out their fangs to tell you “Enough!”.