Josip Broz Tito, who died 40 years ago, was the undisputed, feared and admired leader of Yugoslavia. Without its unifying charisma, the country exploded a decade later.

Tito, who died on the brink of his 88th birthday, was admired for having managed to push back the Nazi occupying forces during World War II at the head of his renowned partisans.

He was also recognized as having brought prosperity to Yugoslavia and played a subtle balance between the communist bloc and the West during the Cold War.

But the president for life nurtured a cult of his personality and led an authoritarian regime.

– Who was Tito really? –

Titus ruled the fate of the Yugoslav federation for 35 years, but rumors abound that he did not have true Yugoslav origins.

According to his official biography, he was born in the Croatian town of Kumrovec, the son of a Croatian father and a Slovenian mother.

But according to the adherents of conspiracy theories, the “real” Titus never returned after being captured by the Russians during the First World War.

Some even claim that a Russian agent assumed his identity and ended up founding Yugoslavia.

In 2015, a Serbian tabloid newspaper went so far as to say that the CIA had established “through phonetic analysis” that Tito spoke the Serbo-Croat with a foreign accent and that “he was probably of Russian or Polish origin.”

– The prison island –

The “jugglers” remember a golden age of socialism during which medical care and education were accessible to everyone.

But Tito was also a ruthless authoritarian leader with opponents, who were imprisoned by thousands in special camps or prisons. Among them, the penitentiary establishment on the island of Goli Otok, on the Croatian coasts, where the alleged Stalinists were locked up.

According to historians and archives quoted by the press, more than 15,000 political prisoners were detained in Goli Otok and hundreds of them died.

The total number of victims has never been established.

– Life lover –

Tito defended socialist equality but had a marked taste for refined things, from extravagant parties to Cuban cigars, to a luxury yacht.

The opulence in which he lived with Jovanka, his third wife, greatly impressed Hollywood star Richard Burton during a visit in 1971.

“They lived in extraordinary luxury, I have never known anything like it. I totally believe Princess Margaret when she said that all this placed Buck House (Buckingham Palace) at the level of the middle class,” the author wrote in his diaries.

Other celebrities were invited by Tito to Belgrade, and to his summer residence in the Brioni archipelago, including Sophia Loren, Gina Lollobrigida and Elizabeth Taylor, and even Queen Elizabeth II.

– “Staffs of Youth” –

Tito’s birthday, May 25, was long celebrated as Youth Day.

Beginning in 1947, youth from all over Yugoslavia participated in a relay race to bring a baton to the leader, who received the last runner at a birthday ceremony at a soccer stadium.

The race, which lasted a month and passed through the main cities, was followed by radio and television.

Some 22,000 of those canes are on display in the Yugoslavia Museum, and they keep messages of congratulations. The relay race continued until 1987, that is, seven years after Tito’s death.

– Neither West nor East –

After his break with the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin in 1948, Tito set about increasing his relations with the West.

In 1961, he was one of the founding fathers of the Non-Aligned Movement, along with Indian, Indonesian, Ghanaian and Egyptian leaders. This forum of developing nations represented an alternative voice for those who did not want to take sides in the East-West confrontation during the Cold War.

The MNA currently has 120 members, but of the former Yugoslav republics, only Serbia and Montenegro are still present, albeit as observers.

ks / ssm / ev / mar / bl