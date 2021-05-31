Five technological actions to consider in June

The history of growth in these types of companies is always the same, as they continue to innovate and compete with each other. This would benefit both parties as it would accelerate the adoption of new technologies, according to Jonathan Phillip on Nasdaq.com

An example of this is the company Dell, which posted earnings of $ 2.13 per share, above consensus expectations of $ 1.61. The company also indicated strong demand for desktops and laptops during the quarter. The consumer technology industry continues from strength to strength regardless of what happens in the rest of the world.

The cyber security industry has also been center stage. Microsoft posted on its blog about the pirate attack on SolarWinds. Specifically, the firm believes that the Russian hackers responsible for the attack have just launched another attack on 150 organizations. Therefore, the need for technology as a means of defense at this time becomes more relevant.

“Certainly, as the importance of technology continues to expand, technology stocks could become a more viable bet for investors. With that in mind, here are five top-tier tech stocks on the stock market, ”says Phillip.

This selection has five companies: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., SalesForce.com Inc., Roku Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., and Twilio Inc.

Virgin Galactic is a space flight company that develops commercial spacecraft. The company aims to provide suborbital space flights to space tourists in the near future. In addition, it is a vertically integrated aerospace company and uses its patented and reusable technologies for both individuals and researchers.

On May 22, 2021, the company announced that it had successfully completed its first human space flight from Spaceport America, New Mexico. In detail, his VSS Unity reached a speed of Mach 3 after being released from the mothership VMS Eve and reached space at an altitude of 55.45 miles before gently gliding towards a runway at Spaceport America.

Read more

You have successfully completed a series of in-flight test objectives. This includes conducting revenue-generating scientific research experiments as part of NASA’s Flight Opportunities Program and testing the spacecraft’s horizontal stabilizers and enhanced flight controls.

Virgin Galactic quote

Salesforce is a cloud-based software company based in San Francisco, California. Provides a customer relationship management service and a complementary set of business applications. Last Thursday it reported solid gains in results.

The firm reported revenue of 5.96 billion for the quarter, an increase of 23% year-over-year. It also says that it currently has a remaining performance obligation of approximately $ 17.8 billion, an increase of 23% year-over-year. They also indicated that this is the best first quarter in the history of their company so far.

Its Customer 360 platform is proving to be the most relevant technology for companies accelerating to emerge from the pandemic. It is also increasing its revenue guidance for this fiscal year by $ 250 million to approximately $ 26 billion.

Salesforce Stock Chart

Roku is a technology company that essentially pioneered streaming for televisions. At its core, it is an advertising business and its streaming devices also offer access to streaming services like Netflix. Millions of people around the world use the firm’s streaming devices. Its platform enables content providers and advertisers to reach a massive and highly engaged consumer audience.

Thursday, the company announced a landmark agreement with Saban Films. ANDThe agreement will grant Roku the streaming rights for the one-time payment window to movies released by the motion picture company. Under the deal, a selection from Saban’s 2021 movie roster will be streamed for free exclusively on Roku’s ad-supported streaming service, The Roku Channel.

“Saban Films is a great partner with a history of creating outstanding films,” said Rob Holmes, vice president of programming for Roku. “This first-of-its-kind agreement allows us to bring these compelling films exclusively to our large, engaged audience for free, and take advantage of the incredible growth of The Roku Channel.”

Rolu Stock Chart

PayPal is an online payment system used in most countries that support online money transfers. The company is committed to democratizing financial services and empowering people and businesses to thrive in this globalized economy. Its open digital payments platform is used by more than 325 million active account holders.

Last month, the company announced the launch of crypto on Venmo. This would allow the more than 70 million customers to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies directly within the application. Customers who use cryptocurrencies on this platform They can choose from four types of cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Etheruem, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

Paypal stock chart

Twilio is a San Francisco-based technology company that offers communication services in the cloud. Through its platform-as-a-service model, it enables software developers to program lines of communication between organizations and their customers. Now, this has resulted in them becoming one of the hottest tech stocks of 2020, as the pandemic created massive demand for Twilio’s offerings.

Earlier this week, the company launched its Super SIM (SS) cellular Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity platform. Simply put, SS works with Twilio’s existing electronic SIM card services to provide organizations with best-in-class IoT connectivity.

Twilio stock chart

In addition, the company also acquired the leading provider of free messaging in the US, Zipwhip, earlier this month. Through this acquisition, it would significantly expand its free messaging services.