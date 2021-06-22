Five teams advance to the second round of the Euro without playing

PARIS.

The Belgium wins, 2-0 against Finland, and from Denmark, 4-1 to Russia, in Group B of the Eurocup you they toasted the automatic classification of five national representatives for the round of 16 of the UEFA continental tournament.

Thus, in addition to Belgians and Danes, as the first and second of the key, France, Switzerland, Sweden, Czech Republic and England have already secured their presence in the round of 16.

Therefore, There are already 11 teams with a secure passport to the next phase of the UEFA continental competition, previously qualified: Italy, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Holland and Wales.

While the only representatives who have been eliminated from Euro 2020 Until now to finish in the last position of their respective groups are: Turkey, Russia and North Macedonia.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.