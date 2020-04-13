Another 19 other police officers are being monitored in their homes by health authorities. As of Monday, Tabasco has recorded 12 deaths from Covid-19 coronavirus.

The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Tabasco (SSPC), Hernán Bermúdez Requena, reported that five state police officers tested positive for coronavirus Covid-19 and that they are already provided with required medical attention.

These are the first police elements belonging to the corporate operating area to be infected by the disease. Another 19 others are being monitored in their homes by the health authorities for having had contact with the infected.

Given this, the agency indicated that it has reinforced protection measures for police officers, equipping them with sanitary equipment and increasing hygiene measures, as well as filters to contain the spread of the virus.

This Monday, he said, various areas and offices were disinfected, and the provisions issued by the health authorities in the state continue to be followed.

Between the 12 people who until yesterday have died in Tabasco by Covid-19 is an official of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) who was infected on a work trip to Mérida.

Population plays an important role in reducing the probability of exposure and transmission of the virus #COVID ー 19– and very soon we will face the most critical weeks of this health emergency, so it is very important to abide by these measures, for the good of all. pic.twitter.com/xpGzNzsQsR – Tacotalpa City Council (@AyunTacotalpa) April 9, 2020

Three municipalities prevent entry of visitors

The municipality of Tacotalpa, nestled in the Sierra de Tabasco and located 60 kilometers from Villahermosa, has restricted the passage to outsiders to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

With this, three municipalities have already adopted the measure of closing their territory to citizens of other regions who could bring the virus with them. Tacotalpa, until yesterday, had only one confirmed case of Coronavirus.

“For the welfare of citizens and families in our municipality, the City Council encourages those who have relatives who intend to visit you in this period of health emergencyPlease abstain, ”he said in a statement released Monday.

He stated that the passage will be restricted to people who come to the area for recreational reasons or “have no essential reasons.”

Likewise, the mayor’s office demanded that its fellow citizens, who have received visits from people who came out of the state, to remain in their homes for at least 15 days to validate that they do not present symptoms of the disease.

On March 26, the Jonuta municipality closed its borders to vehicles coming from Chiapas and Campeche and from other Tabasco localities.

Today, shortly before the announcement of Tacotalpa, Jalapa announced that it prohibited the passage of people outside the municipality. (Ntx)