Five suggestions for Luis Enrique for the Polish game

06/16/2021 at 4:40 PM CEST

The Spanish team must win on Saturday against Poland if they do not want to complicate life in this European Championship. Luis Enrique’s boys know how important a game is in which if they lose they will not be eliminated, but they would be forced to beat Slovakia on the last day and wait. Robert Lewandowski and a Poland with a desire for revenge are coming after losing to Slovakia in a surprising way when they shot more on goal and had more possession, but they could not recover from the expulsion of Krychowiak in the 62nd minute. Here we are going to give you five tips, all free, to the Spanish coach to triumph against the Central Europeans.

Put Marcos Llorente in the core

The Atlético de Madrid player has never been a normal right-hander. It feels strange in a position in which Simeone used him this season, but with three centers and fewer defensive responsibilities than with Spain. With the national team having trouble biting their rivals, putting the trained player in the Real Madrid quarry could serve as a boost for the team to improve on high pressure. In addition, Llorente has shown an important scoring nose whenever he was in an advanced position on the field.

Play with three centrals

With a guy like Lewandowski on the horizon and his knack for scoring goals out of nowhere, Spain should arm themselves defensively for whatever might happen to the Bayern Munich forward. The suggestion is to repeat with Pau and Laporte, but to introduce a strong defender, with mobility and used to playing with three centrals like César Azpilicueta, Champions of the Champions League with Chelsea. This variant would allow Marcos Llorente to get the most out of it, who lived very far from offensive positions in the premiere.

Less tiki-taka and more biting

Spain once again encountered a wall against Sweden after dominating possession over 75%. Perhaps the time has come to bury the style of tiki-taka and return to the origins of Spain with fury and lateral centers as a hallmark with specialists in these struggles such as Morata or Gerard Moreno. Playing touch and down is fine as long as lines are broken and the pitch is good. Koke and Rodri, despite being great containment players, do not possess the necessary attributes to be considered gamers.

Play with two forwards

Betting on a system of three centrals, two long lanes, three midfielders and two forwards, Spain can do a lot of damage. It is not necessary to create superiorities on the wings, but to surprise the rivals with lateral centers. Ending the Morata or Gerard Moreno debate by favoring a style of play that helps show off their skills should be a goal for Luis Enrique. Spain has been two games out of three, reaching zero goals and it is not acceptable to load all the responsibility in a single nine.

Do not put all the responsibility on Pedri

At 18 years old, a player, no matter how talented, cannot carry the weight that Pedri is bearing at this European Championship. Luis Enrique has sought to make a signature team with the canary as a man band, but it is a bit deliberate to think that he will be able to be brilliant in all his decisions and during all the matches. You have to give him a field, without a doubt, but from there to being the great generator of the game in Spain there is a step. How many years did it take Xavi to take over the baton of the national team? We had to wait until he was 28 for Luis Aragonés to consider that he was ready for the position.