Five stocks that start the summer with a revaluation of more than 60%

After a year of great instability caused by the coronavirus crisis in markets around the world, the good rate of vaccination is making the numbers of some companies flourish again, which, now, in this early summer, are experiencing significant increases in the value of their titles.

It could be said that the markets are beginning to return to normal in the heat of the vaccination and the beginning of the second half of the year. Many companies put all their hopes on herd immunization for this summer, which would help close the year with good results and return to precovid numbers.

These are the five securities whose revaluation is above 60%: Tubos Reunidos, Libertas 7, Banco Sabadell, eDreams ODIGEO and Fluidra.

Five values ​​that start summer green

Tubos Reunidos takes the first place on this list thanks to the significant increases it experiences in the year reaching the 108.33%.

Since the crisis began in 2020, Tubos Reunidos has suffered a significant drop in value due to the dire effects that the coronavirus has had on the industry sector. However, investors do not lose all confidence in the company, which is positioned with the best accumulated on the stock market.

From the technical side, the stock market indicators give it a global score of 8.5 out of 10 possible points and its upward trend in the long and medium term, the total momentum, the long-term volume and the amplitude range stand out as positive. in the medium term. Less favorable, medium-term volume and long-term wide range.

In second place, we find Libertas 7 that jumped to the continuous market on February 2 and that is already positioned with a accumulated of 98.57% in so far this year.

Since then, the company reached its peak on March 17 with 7,050 euros at closing. However, the value of its shares has been declining in the last two months to approximately 2.7 euros per share.

Banco Sabadell occupies the third position within this ranking, with a 68.59% revaluation in the year, after having suffered the consequences of the coronavirus crisis for most of the year.

But since the beginning of 2021, Sabadell has been recovering the value in its titles that are already positioned around 0.6 euros from the 0.34 euros per share with which the year began.

Furthermore, experts and analysts trust the potential of Banco Sabadell. For its part, Morgan Stanley, in its recommendation on June 1, increases its price from 0.55 and gives it a target price of 0.60 euros.

The technical stock market indicators give it a total score of 7.5 in a marked upward trend that is reinforced by the positive trend in the long and medium term, the total positive slow and fast moment and the amplitude range, decreasing in the medium term. . As less favorable indicators we find the volume in the long and medium term, which decreases and the range of increasing amplitude in the long term.

The fourth stock that stands out in the stock market due to its growth capacity is eDreams ODIGEO, which achieves increases of up to 66.55% in its annual accumulated. Although it is true that the confinement and the complications that the coronavirus has caused for the tourism sector have affected eDreams ODIGEO, the value in their titles returns to the load and shoots up to 7 euros.

Summer is here and the tourist companies know it. The demand for tourist services is at its brightest, with the easing of restrictions, the population begins to want to travel and organize their summer vacations which, after such a complicated year, will be a great incentive.

All this is reflected, not only in the value of the company’s shares, but also in its more technical side, where the stock market indicators give it a total score of 10, that is, the best possible score, and this is due to because all its indicators are in green, from the uptrend in the medium and long term, to the amplitude range, through the slow and fast total moment and the volume in the medium and long term.

Last but not least, Fluidra, which rises with increases in the 60.62% in its annual accumulated and one of the best evolutions on the stock market.

Fluidra’s listed value is tireless, after these first six months of the year and entering the Ibex 35 on March 29, the company’s shares have already exceeded 34 euros per share and it seems that it will not stay there, if the exponential growth rate that has been brought in recent months is taken into account.

Fundamental analyst María María highlights Fluidra’s growth capacity on the stock market and is confident in the good progress of the company, “Fluidra flows on the stock market like a fish in water and does so with the boost of earnings figures that are growing quarter by quarter and a healthy balance sheet with the ability to buy and remain robust. Fluidra knows how to integrate businesses like no one else, something that helps it achieve goals ahead of schedule and revise upwards forecasts for future years. A value that we have been recommending for more than a year now and that we again analyze and value ”.

Fluidra also stands out from its most technical, with a marked upward trend and technical stock market indicators that give it a total score of 9.5 out of 10. Likewise, its upward trend dazzles in the long and medium term, the moment such slow and fast, the volume in the long and medium term, increasing, and the range of decreasing amplitude in the medium term. The only indicator less favorable, the range of increasing amplitude in the long term.