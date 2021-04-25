Five soccer players from an Italian team are accused of raping a 20-year-old girl

Five players from Virtus Verona, a club that plays in the Italian Serie C (third category), were accused of raping a 20-year-old girl in January 2020 and the justice will decide after the preliminary hearing whether to open a trial with an accusation of group sexual violence.

The girl, a university student, accuses the five players of making her drink too much alcohol and gang rape her after she lost consciousness, reported this Saturday the Italian media.

“With regard to the news from the press, the club Sociedad Virtusvecomp Verona voluntarily wants to limit itself to underlining that it is something private, which occurred outside the sports context, for which justice is investigating,” said the team in an official statement. .

“The Virtusvecomp Verona immediately showed sensitivity and attention, limiting itself at the same time to its duties and giving maximum confidence to justice, considered the only one qualified to judge ”, he added.

The club, which is not in any way involved in what happened, also reported that it will defend its image with all the necessary legal measures.

According to the girl, four Virtus Verona footballers raped her in a group while the fifth recorded the events with his phone. The players deny the accusations by ensuring that the sexual relationship was agreed with the girl, according to Italian media.

The next preliminary hearing will be in about two weeks and lThe authorities will analyze the videos recorded by the footballers.