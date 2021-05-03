Five small biopharmaceuticals that start May at the good pace of vaccination

With the beginning of May and summer getting closer and closer, the vaccination process is at a peak, 10% of the population is already vaccinated with the two doses and practically 100% of people over 80 years old with the first dose put. Likewise, among the Government’s objectives is to reach 10 million vaccinated with full doses by June 1.

The good pace of vaccination and the prospects for immunizing the population for the summer holidays mean that biopharmaceutical companies see their value and their portfolio of projects grow.

Five values ​​that start May in green

Among the small biopharmaceuticals listed on BME Growth, we find five companies whose annual appreciation is in the green: Medcom Tech, Adl Bionatur Solutions, Pangea Oncology, Euroespes and Atrys Health.

In the first place, we find Medcom Tech, a company specialized in the distribution of orthopedic medical instruments and material, is positioned with a annual accumulated 115.25%. Likewise, Medcom Tech achieved annual highs on March 12 with 1,470 euros at closing.

Although the company is currently in the consolidation phase, the stock market technical indicators focus on the upward trend that will come in the long term.

The second position on the list is occupied by Adl Bionatur Solutions, a biotechnological group that links human and animal health, with a annual revaluation of 60.07% That makes him change the cycle today and enter the consolidation phase in the stock market.

The value of the Group’s securities continues to struggle to achieve the euro that reached last February 15 at the close, these last few days being around 0.900 euros.

Third place on the podium goes to Pangea Oncology, a medical services company focused on precision oncology, and personalized medicine, with increases of the 43.75% in the accumulated annual.

Pangea closed on March 29 in 2,700 euros, a figure that made him reach highs from three and a half years ago when, on November 30, 2017, it closed at 2,690 euros.

Likewise, the company ends the month of April with a week of increases in its closing price and looking to this new month, full of hopes for the prompt immunization of the population.

Euroespes does not want to be left behind and is made with an accumulated of 32.65% per annum.

The company dedicated to the research, diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the central nervous system, is currently in consolidation phase, although the technical indicators of the stock market highlight an upward trend in the medium term.

In fifth and last position, we find Atrys Health, with a 6.29% annual revaluation.

The company dedicated to the provision of diagnostic services and precision medical treatments presented results for the 2020 financial year on March 27, with an increase of 112% in its turnover, to 31.4 million euros. Likewise, the adjusted EBITDA of non-recurring expenses amounted to 9.7 million euros, 111% more than in 2019, and the adjusted net profit of non-recurring expenses was 1.7 million euros, an increase of 27% compared to to the previous exercise.

In fiscal 2021, Atrys has continued with the strategy of growth on both the organic and inorganic sides, closing the acquisition of the Portuguese group dedicated to the provision of oncological diagnoses and treatments Lenitudes and of the Swiss radiotherapy treatment company Radio Onkologie Amsler AG. Likewise, on April 21, it announced the success of its takeover bid for Aspy after its acceptance by 92.06% of its capital.

About his exit to the Continuous Market, Santiago Torres, President of Atrys, made the following statements: “In 2021 we plan to carry out our continuous market launch, and, facing 2022, our goal is to continue growing in size and services, especially in Europe, to accelerate the automation of our diagnostic work relying on artificial intelligence, continue to improve our data management, and, ultimately, continue to create value for our shareholders, continuing our growth ”.

From the technical side of the company, the premium indicators of the stock market give it a global note of 6.5, in the consolidation phase and with a long-term upward trend.