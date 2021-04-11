Five simple tricks to better fit your mask

(Photo: YULIA SHAIHUDINOVA VIA GETTY IMAGES)

When it comes to masks, the most important thing to keep in mind is this: if it doesn’t fit the skin on your face well, it’s almost as if you’re not wearing anything.

If a mask leaves visible gaps around the edges or if you have to continually reposition it, you risk inhaling and exhaling viruses and bacteria through the gaps.

The theory is simple: the mask should cover your nose and mouth and fit snugly while allowing you to breathe. If possible, the material from which it is made must have at least two layers.

Given the scarcity of mask sizes, which forces you to adapt whatever the size of your face, it’s no wonder so many people wear them poorly after more than a year of practice. If your problem is that your face is too small for the mask and you have many gaps, pay attention to the following tricks:

1. Fold and knot

Olivia Cuid, a doctor of dentistry, proposes a very simple trick to eliminate the gaps in the sides in just 60 seconds. In a TikTok tutorial, he takes a disposable mask, folds it in half lengthwise, and ties the rubber bands into a knot.

Once tied, reopen the mask and insert the excess corners into the gap left by the rubber bands. Tachán! You have a much more closed and secure mask.

2. The fog clamp

Masks that do not fit well to the nose let in and out clouds of aerosols and are also a torture for people who wear glasses.

The solution is very simple: buy yourself some nose clips to fit the mask closer to your nose.

3. The X-shaped rubber

