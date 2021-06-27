Five shot at graduation party in the Bronx, New York



NYPD night patrol.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

Five people, including three teenagers, were injured during a graduation party in the Bronx when a group passed by and opened fire from a car.said the NYPD.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday near the corner of Zerega and Watson avenues in the Unionport neighborhood.

Authorities said three people were denied entry to the party and they left. The police believe that the trio returned in a black sedan and opened fire from the sunroof of the car.

Five male victims were injured on the street: a 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest, a 19-year-old boy was wounded in the hip and other 17, 20 and 21-year-olds were hit in the legs, according to police. .

All the victims were rushed to a hospital in the area, in stable condition, Pix11 reported. New York has long been mired in shootout boom and at the same time arrests have dropped. According to experts, this raises fear of a more dramatic summer in NYC this 2021, as it is traditionally the time of most violence in the city.

No arrests had been made as of last night. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.