Five shares of the Ibex 35 that all analysts bet on buying

There are five actions that almost all analysts advise. Shares that have a buy recommendation higher than 75%, according to the consensus of Reuters analysts. These companies are Cellnex, ArcelorMittal, ACS, Acerinox and Endesa. Likewise, ACS has a potential revaluation of 28.3% to 32.79 euros per share, Cellnex of 21.5% to 60.72 euros per share, Acerinox of 13% to 13.11 euros per share, Endesa with 12% and ArcelorMittal with 8.5%.

In the case of the telecommunications infrastructure operator Cellnex, 23 of the 25 analysts who follow advise it to buy its shares, that is, it has a purchase percentage of 92%. So far this year, the Ibex 35 has revalued by 9.83%. At a technical level it is at an exceptional moment after this Wednesday its shares exceeded the medium-term resistance of 49.96 euros per share. “Having exceeded 48.01 euros, Cellnex’s upward targets are 53.56 / 52.45 euros per share”, assesses the Investment Strategies analyst José Antonio González.

Endesa is a similar case to Cellnex, as it is going through a sweet moment in the Ibex 35 at a technical level, overcoming long-term resistance with volume and controlled volatility. “Endesa registers a bullish cross by its medium and long-term moving averages, while exceeding previous relative highs, an opportunity to consider an update of bullish targets to the area of ​​24.60 / 24.40 euros per share , an objective that arises in a context of absence of accumulated overbought in price oscillators and a high volume “, emphasizes González.

In the case of ArcelorMittal has a buy recommendation rate of 83.3%, since 15 of the 18 analysts who follow their day-to-day activities in the stock market advise taking positions in the stock. All this at a time when the market is overweight the companies most linked to the economic cycle, such as companies dedicated to raw materials, industry, tourism or construction. In fact, so far this year, it has appreciated 32%.

Read more

ACS, for its part, is granted a purchase percentage of 80%, since 12 of the 15 analysts who follow recommend buying their shares, Acerinox has a 79% purchase recommendation percentage and Endesa 75% .

In addition to these five companies, there are six other companies on the Ibex 35 that are highly valued by the consensus of analysts: the percentage of buying advice on the total issued in Grifols is 72.72%, Merlin Properties 68.75%, Indra with 64.7%, Almirall with 63.6%, IAG with 61.5% and Banco Santander with 60%.

Among these companies, the one with the greatest potential is Indra with 38.4%, Grifols with 17% and Almirall with 10%.