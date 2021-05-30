Five secrets you don’t know when getting on a plane

Photo: Gerrie van der Walt / Unsplash

If there is something that many have missed in this pandemic, it is traveling. And there is nothing richer than visiting family, going on vacation and disconnecting from everyday stress. And you, do you want to escape? Whether you take a plane sooner or later, I want to tell you five secrets that will change the way you travel.

Turbulence is not so dangerous: As soon as everything begins to shake and you hear the captain say to keep your seat belts fastened, don’t think that you are going to die tragically, better look at the faces of the flight attendants. If they are calm, it means that it is one more turbulence. If it was something serious, the captain would call the stewardesses and their faces would be worrying.

The water is not clean: And I don’t mean the toilet fluid; that water from the sink is not like the one that comes out of the tap in your house. So if you are brushing your teeth or washing your hands, take a small bottle of water with you to the bathroom.

Drinks are unlimited: Would you like to repeat coffee, have another soda and later order a juice? Then do it; on flights there are no rules limiting non-alcoholic beverages.

You can get deaf from a flight: The volume of air in your ear expands when the pressure rises and contracts when it descends, causing many to plug their noses and expel air through their ears to “explode” them, which is very dangerous. You can inflame the eardrums and if you have a cold you could even cause deafness. Better, chew gum, yawn or drink water.

The cell phone does not interfere: It is said that electromagnetic waves could cause interference in air communication, but the reality of turning off electronic devices when taking off and landing is because those two moments are the most dangerous of a flight and the captain needs full attention from the passengers in case of emergency.

I hope you enjoy your next flight. And if it is so calm that when landing you do not feel that the plane “touched down”, when you leave, thank and congratulate the captain. There is nothing more rewarding for a pilot than to achieve a light landing. You will make her day and yours too.

