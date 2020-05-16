Five sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, docked in Guam due to a COVID-19 outbreak, tested positive for the virus a second time and were landed, the Navy reported Friday.

By infobae

The resurgence of the virus among the five sailors on the aircraft carrier emphasizes the virus’s still-confusing behavior and raises questions about how to re-recruit the military to positive officers, especially on ships.

An official familiar with the situation on the ship said the commanders of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt did not know why the new positive results were occurring, but indicated that it could be due to issues related to the accuracy of the tests. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said tests on board the ship have been stepped up and that anyone showing flu-like symptoms are examined and landed.

All five sailors had previously tested positive and spent at least two weeks in isolation. As part of the process, all five had tested negative twice in a row, with the tests separated by at least a day or two before they were allowed to return to the ship.

The Roosevelt has been docked in Guam since the end of March after the outbreak of the virus was discovered. More than 4,000 of the 4,800 crew have since disembarked for quarantine and isolation. This month, hundreds of sailors began returning to the ship in coordinated groups, to prepare to set sail.

In a statement on Friday, the Navy said that while on board the five sailors monitored themselves and that they maintained strict protocols for social distancing.

“Those five sailors developed flu-like symptoms and did the proper thing by reporting to doctors for evaluation,” the Navy said. He added that they were immediately removed from the boat and placed in isolation. A handful of other sailors who were in contact with them were landed as well.

By Thursday, more than 2,900 sailors had returned to the ship and 25% of the more than 1,000 who had tested positive had recovered, according to the Navy.