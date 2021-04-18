Five rockets hit a base with US troops in Iraq on Sunday

Five rockets hit an Iraqi airbase that houses US planes on Sunday and at least two hit subcontractor facilities, a security source told AFP.

According to the same source, five people were injured, including two US subcontractors and three Iraqi soldiers.

F-16 fighter-bombers are stationed at the Balad base, north of Baghdad, and several companies are present there for maintenance with Iraqi and foreign employees.

Of the five missiles launched on Sunday, two of them hit a bedroom and another in the dining room of the US company in Sallyport, the security source said.

At the moment, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, although the US authorities often accuse pro-Iranian militias, allies of the Iraqi army, of organizing attacks against their troops and diplomats.

Upon Joe’s arrival at the White House Biden in January, a score of attacks, with missiles or bombs, took place against US soldiers or diplomatic representatives present in Iraq.

These hostilities rose a notch last Wednesday after pro-Iranian factions carried out the first attack with a suicide drone in Iraq against a US base in Erbil, in the north of the country.