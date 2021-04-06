Five results of this weekend in European football

04/06/2021 at 12:03 PM CEST

Quique Briz

Rapid Vienna feast in Wolfsberg to continue in the fight for the league

The Vienna Rapid showed this Sunday that he is in a position to fight for the first place in Austria by Red bull salzburg with an impressive 1-8 in the field of Wolfsberger. The Greek footballer Taxiarchis Fountas scored a hat-trick for his team after several months without seeing the door due to an injury that took him off the pitch, while the young pearl Yusuf demir, object of desire of the Barcelona Heading into next season, he scored his team’s seventh goal. The capital team showed an offensive gale especially in the second half, scoring six goals in less than half an hour.

With this bulky victory, Rapid maintains a four-point gap to Red Bull Salzburg, who occupies the first place of the championship round. Everything indicates that the title will be decided in the two games that both teams face, the first of them this Sunday in the Austrian capital. It will therefore be a golden opportunity for Rapid to close the gap to fight for a title they have not achieved since 2008.

Today’s 8-1 victory against Wolfsberger AC is Rapid Vienna’s biggest win since their 8-1 thrashing of Altach in November 2008. It’s their biggest away win since their famous 7-0 demolition of Red Bull Salzburg in March 2008. # SCR2021 pic.twitter.com/G02Or12mWd – The Other Bundesliga (@OtherBundesliga) April 4, 2021

Midtjylland take the lead in Denmark

With this Monday’s victory against him Brøndby, the Midtjylland is placed first in the league table Denmark and leaves his rivals in second position. The second phase of the championship has already started and Brøndby had this day a golden opportunity to take a giant step in the race to the title, but their defeat tightened things up and everything points to the league being a two-man game. He was the former player of Elche Sory kaba who gave the three points to his team, after heading a ball in the small area.

Midtjylland are now with 46 points in the qualifying table, while Brøndby, who have not won the league since 2005, are left with 45 points. Both teams will meet one last time in this championship round, although the balance is very favorable to Midtjylland: of the three times they have met this season, all have resulted in victory for the Central Jutland team.

Dinamo Zagreb’s black beast, trained by Spanish Sergi Escobar

The modest Šibenik, recently promoted from the League of Croatia, hired a few days ago from Castellón Sergi escobar as coach of his first team. In the debut of the Spanish coach, he managed to draw a draw from a whole Dinamo Zagreb, who fights for the league title heads or tails with him Osijek without leaving practically points and has only suffered three defeats in the whole season. Curiously, one of them was in the first leg against Šibenik, for which they have already taken five points away from the reigning league champions. This Croatian club also has the Spanish in its ranks Álvaro de Frías, product of “La Fábrica” ​​on loan for a season from Real Madrid.

The nightmare of Castellón could be prolonged this week for Dinamo Zagreb, who will host at the Maksimir Stadium Villarreal this thursday in the Europa League. It will be the first time in more than half that Dinamo has played a European quarter-final, after consuming a historic comeback in the round of 16 against José Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Spanish coach Sergi Escobar with HNK SIbenik (Croatia) .. 😲 And that just arrived … 😄 https://t.co/st8lyJ7Z8B – SecondCoach (@secondcoach) April 4, 2021

Olympiacos uncover the shame of AEK Athens with a 1-5

In Greece, the AEK Athens this Saturday suffered a harsh defeat against Olympiacos by 1-5. The rojiblancos, who have the league title practically in their pocket, soon knocked out their rivals with a resounding 0-4 at halftime, and leave AEK very touched in “one of the toughest nights in their history”, just as pointed out the official Twitter account of the Athenian club, which wanted to apologize to its fans after the blow received. In the first day of the round for the championship, they also took a hard defeat of Thessaloniki against the PAOK.

The Iranian Karim Ansarifard, who scored the only goal for AEK, showed his anger after the match. “We must speak honestly, the AEK is being degraded. If the technician cannot help us, let him go. This cannot continue like this”, he assured about his coach Manolo Jimenez. The defeat plunges the Athenians into the fifth place in the championship round, and they will have to reverse the situation if they want to be in the Conference League next season.

Last day of the regular phase of heart attack in Andorra

In the absence of the last day of the regular phase in Andorra, up to five teams of eight in the league are fighting for a place in the championship round that allows them to fight for the title. Currently, the current champion Inter d’Escaldes he is the first classified with 25 units despite drawing this weekend. The Athletic Escaldes it follows closely with 23 points, while with 21 units they are Fattening, FC Santa Coloma and Sant Julià. Of these five teams, only four will be able to fight in the championship round and except for Sant Julià, who is out of said play-off right now, the other four teams will face each other in the remaining day.

Once the four classified teams are known, they will play each other back and forth until they add up to a total of six games each, which could tighten things up much more. The winner will have the honor of representing the small principality in the Champions League from the Preliminary Round, while the runner-up will have a place in the first of the rounds of the new Conference league.