Five results of this weekend in European football

05/17/2021 at 12:02 PM CEST

Quique Briz

Be & scedil; ikta & scedil; wins the League by goal difference in an agonizing outcome

After the & Idot; stanbul Ba & scedil; ak & scedil; ehir was far from fighting for the title in Turkey again, the fight for the League was starred all season by the big three of Ottoman football. So much so that they reached the last day with a chance to win the title, and the outcome ended up being agonizing. Although the Fenerbahçe He did not fail at Kayserispor’s home, he needed a series of external results that did not occur, so he finished third.

Meanwhile, neither Be & scedil; ikta & scedil; neither Galatasaray They faced difficult matches, as they played against Göztepe and Yeni Malatyaspor, teams that no longer had achievable goals. Tied on points, both won their matches. As in leagues like the Spanish one, it is broken in direct confrontations. The Be & scedil; ikta & scedil; they won the first leg 2-0, but only two weeks ago Galatasaray tied it 3-1. That’s when the general goal difference comes in, in which the black-and-white benefited only slightly. The league was from Be & scedil; ikta & scedil;.

The most fit player of the champions, Rachid ghezzal, starred in a curious scene in the celebration of the party. The Algerian winger was booked this summer at the last minute, and even a photo of two Be & scedil; ikta & scedil; they were rushing to the Federation headquarters to deliver their documents before the end of the market. After eight goals and 17 assists, celebrated the title by making the gesture of driving a motorcycle.

Brutal history! Besiktas signed Ghezzal on the final day of the market, so the club hired a messenger to bring his contract to the federation on a motorcycle at full speed and thus register him. After 8 goals, 17 assists and scoring the goal that the League gave, he celebrated it. Via @AleParra__ pic.twitter.com/dB2wB9klYr – Manu Heredia (@ ManuHeredia21) May 16, 2021

Weekend of league outcomes across Europe

We are in the final stretch of the league seasons in Europe and many were the teams that were proclaimed champions this weekend in addition to Be & scedil; ikta & scedil ;. The first of them was the modest Connah’s Quay Nomads, who repeated the title in Wales. Located just 20 kilometers from Liverpool, the city of Connah’s Quay will perhaps be the team of Champions League closest geographically speaking that fans ‘reds’ have if Jurgen Klopp he does not end up classifying his team.

The Slovan bratislava he was also proclaimed champion in Slovakia. Although he had a great advantage to the second, he was postponing the celebration with bad dynamics, and had to wait until this weekend to confirm it mathematically. This is the third consecutive title in the Central European country for a team that has a Recopa won in 1969 from Barcelona.

Champions are also known in some of the more modest leagues on the continent. In Kosovo, the Prishtina confirmed his title and will debut in the Champions League, because despite being the team with the most history in the country, it had not been champion since the Kosovars were allowed to play in European competition. While, Lincoln Red Imps took the title in Gibraltar and the Inter d’Escaldes de Ildefons Lima revalidated the League in Andorra.

Benfica bitter Sporting’s party breaking their undefeated

The penultimate day in Portugal and the Sporting I was visiting the field of Benfica already as champion 19 seasons later. His goal was to remain undefeated, something that has been achieved on very few occasions in the neighboring country. However, it was his eternal rival who ended up destroying the invincibility of Sporting when they were already celebrating.

The set of Jorge Jesus, which before the break would go 3-0 up against a Sporting that, although it introduced some variation in the usual eleven, started with many starting players. Before the intermission, the young man cut distances Pedro Gonçalves ‘Pote’. After starting the second part, Seferovi & cacute; put the 4-1 penalty and shortly after Nuno Santos would mark the second for the greens. In the final stretch, an overturned Sporting confirmed Pote’s double from eleven meters and tried to avoid his defeat, but failed. And although Benfica fulfilled, the victory of Porto before him Rio Ave will force you to play the previous phase of the Champions League this summer.

Finish the invincibility of Sporting!

Benfica wins or loses an extraordinary soccer game with 7 (!) Goals. It is worth noting for Pote e Seferovic that there are two top scorers in the game. Liga NOS (# 33) | SL Benfica 4-3 Sporting CP # LigaNOS #SLBSCP pic.twitter.com/4RwLYF92aV – VSPORTS (@vsports_pt) May 15, 2021

Lille missed chance to get closer to Ligue 1

The League in France It is very even and this weekend the Lille missed a golden opportunity to get close to the title. Those of Christophe galtier they did not go from 0-0 in the visit of the Saint-Étienne in the north of France, a team in no man’s land and no longer achievable objectives. In this way, he gave life to the Paris Saint-Germain, which did not fail before Stade de Reims and it is located one point from Lille in the absence of a day.

Had they won, Lille would have been three points behind their pursuers. And although they had not confirmed it because the general goal difference smiles a lot at the Parisians, if it had been a giant step. Next Sunday, the title will be played in Angers and PSG will be attentive to his puncture from Brest, team that plays salvation.

It must be added that the Monaco has a minimal chance of winning the League, although it is difficult to happen. To do this you must win in Lens and wait for PSG Y Lille lose their matches. In addition, they must overcome a -6 goal difference to the latter, so their options are really remote.

Everything will be defined in the last day 🔥 THIS IS FRANCE! pic.twitter.com/JPy4pfLL7E – Ligue 1 Spanish (@ Ligue1_ESP) May 16, 2021

Heart attack battle for the Champions League in Serie A

After confirming the Atalanta his third consecutive appearance on Champions League, the battle for the two remaining places of access to the competition is on fire. Between Milan, Napoli Y Juventus, one of them will be left without a prize and will be relegated to the Europa League. Right now it is the team led by Cristiano Ronaldo who starts from the fifth place.

This weekend, the Juventus did not fail before the already champion Inter. A 3-2 thanks to a penalty goal in the 88th minute gave him three points that allow him to continue fighting. Nor did the Napoli before the Fiorentina, resolving their meeting in Florence in the second part. Who if he left points was the Milan, which did not go from 0-0 against the Cagliari and it could cost you dearly.

On the final day, Napoli host a Hellas Verona who is no longer playing anything, while Milan will go to the field of an Atalanta already celebrating. Both depend on themselves to get the Champions League places. Meanwhile, Juventus must wait for the puncture of one of the two and win in Bologna so as not to stay at the gates of the competition, something that would be a real failure.